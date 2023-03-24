HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 03-25-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, MARCH 25

KITTEN FOSTER TRAINING—1 p.m. SuperHeroes Humane Society is seeking volunteers to learn how to foster kittens ahead of the spring kitten season. Learn the ins and outs of kitten care in the Community Room at Southside Mall, Oneonta. (607) 441-3227 or visit facebook.com/superheroeshs

VOLUNTEER—10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Enjoy hiking? Maybe you’ll enjoy maintaining the trails, too. Presented in conjunction with Otsego Outdoors, the Otsego County Conservation Association invites the local community to learn the basic maintenance, rules and regulations of working in a state forest, and get your hands dirty with some practical experience on a section of trail. Registration required. Meeting location to be provided. (607) 547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/trail-volunteers-training/

REGISTRATION—8 a.m. Learn pottery this spring in the Adult Wheel Pottery Throwing Class. Class fee is $249, which includes several pounds of clay, glazing and firing work. Azure Arts, 1149 Allen Lake Road, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-8899 or visit azureartisans.com

DEFENSIVE DRIVING—9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Join the AARP Smart Driver Course to learn defensive driving techniques so you can save on insurance or get points off your license. Cost, $30/non-member. Presented by Continuing Education at Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School, 597 County Highway 54, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3265 ext. 518 or visit facebook.com/cvscsd

KIDS ACTIVITIES—10 a.m. to noon. Bring the kids and have a fun morning together for Tolkein Day, featuring readings and making a hobbit door out of perler bead (plastic, non-toxic, fusible beads). Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/programs-and-events/childrens-and-youth-programs/

HOME SHOW—10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Interested in products for home renovations, maintenance or repair? Come meet with home industry professionals specializing in everything from landscaping to plumbing to roofing and much more. Southside Mall, Oneonta. (607) 432-4401 or visit facebook.com/southsidemall/

TRAIL RUN—10 a.m. Challenge yourself in the “Not So Frozen Toe” 5-mile trail run. Run along the perimeter of the Clark Sports Center grounds through woods and other challenges. Held in all conditions. 2.5-mile option available. Registration held in the main lobby starting at 9 a.m. on race day. Cost, $25/person. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or visit facebook.com/clarksportscenter

GARDEN—10 a.m. to noon. Learn about the pruning of fruit trees and other woody fruiting plants with Laura McDermott at the Middlefield Orchard, 2274 State Highway 166, Middlefield. (607) 547-2536 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2021/03/21/tree-small-fruit-pruning

ART EXHIBIT—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The public is invited to view “True Friends: Nancy Waller Art for the Ellen St. John Peacemaker Award,” a potpourri of watercolors and silk-screens, some framed. Proceeds benefit the award. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or visit facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

CLAY WORKSHOP—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Learn to use slab construction techniques to create a decorative box in clay with instructor Rhonda Harrow-Engel. Tickets, $75/person and covers all materials. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or visit roxburyartsgroup.org/event/clay-box-workshop/

QUILTING WORKSHOP—Noon. Learn the basics of English paper piecing to spruce up your next quilting or sewing project. In this class you will make an embellished dishcloth to take home. Registration required. Donation of $20 appreciated to cover materials. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit facebook.com/harrislibrary/

ART WORKSHOP—1-2:30 and 3-4:30 p.m. Learn the basics of needle felting with artist Andre Jones, from the tools to making the shapes. During the workshop you will create a felted rabbit just in time for Easter. Open to those aged 12+; cost is $30/person. Class size limited, reservation required. 25 Main Collective, 25 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-5340 or visit facebook.com/25maincollective/

DAY DANCE—6-9 p.m. Richfield Springs Community Center invites the entire family for a fun community dance featuring a live DJ, free admission, free refreshments. All ages welcome. Richfield Springs Elementary School Gymnasium, 93 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-3200 facebook.com/richfieldspringscommunitycenter/

CLUB NIGHT—7 p.m. Teens are invited for a fun night with music by bands Socially Problematic Children, The Future I Dream Of, and more. Free. Oneonta Teen Center, 4 Academy Street, Oneonta. (607) 433-2009 or visit facebook.com/pages/Oneonta%20Teen%20Center/152773831426182

COFFEE HOUSE—7-9 p.m. Celebrate the birthday of Elton John with featured guest band Saxalicious. Also includes music jam in a range of genres by amateur local performers. Sign up to perform or just enjoy the show. Light refreshments included. Free, open to the public. Schuyler Lake United Methodist Church, Church Road, Schuyler Lake. (315) 858-2523.

THEATER—7 p.m. Enjoy this theatrical production all about the man with the chocolate factory, “Wonka.” General admission, $10. Performing Arts Center, Milford Central School, 42 West Main Street, Milford. (607) 286-7721 or visit facebook.com/milfordcentral/