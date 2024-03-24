HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, MARCH 25

Arrange Flowers for Spring

with Kathryn Kroll

GARDEN CLUB—6:30 p.m. “Spring Flower Arranging Workshop.” Presented by the Oneonta Federated Garden Club. $30. Registration required. St. James Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. Visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100067969369937

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. RedCrossBlood.org

BREAKFAST WITH THE BOARD—8-9 a.m. Casual meet and greet with Cooperstown Village Board members to discuss local projects, agenda items, more. Includes coffee and donuts. All welcome. Held fourth Monday of each month. Village Board Room, Village Hall, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown.

EXERCISE CLASS—9-10 a.m. Exercise each Monday and Thursday with instructor Carol Thompson. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

PLAY & LEARN—10 a.m. Guided sensory learning for children aged 5 and under. Held each Monday. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

SENIOR WALK—10-11 a.m. Seniors walk the track and gym floor with Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $10 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of meatloaf, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables and pineapple tidbits. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

CONCERT—Noon. “Midday Music at St. Mary’s.” Celebrate Women’s History Month with the Contrasonics. Refreshments provided, bring your own lunch. Sanctuary of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 7690 State Highway 80, Springfield Center. (607) 233-4523 ext. 101 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064456072235

WEBINAR—Noon. “Value Added Products” presented by the 2024 Agricultural Marketing Webinar Series. Held online by CCE Harvest New York. (518) 569-3073 or visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2024/01/02/-2024-agricultural-marketing-webinar-series

CONNECTIONS—12:30 p.m. Banjo Jack. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

CONNECTIONS—1 p.m. “Card Making with Gloria.” Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

RABIES CLINIC—3-6 p.m. “Free Rabies Clinics.” Bring pets previous rabies certificates. First come, first served. Susquehanna SPCA, 5082-5088 State Highway 28, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8111 or visit https://www.sqspca.org/news-events/

TAX PREP—6-8 p.m. “Free Tax Preparation.” Get help with taxes from IRS-certified volunteers. Held Monday’s department/vita/and Tuesdays through 4/15. 2nd floor, Golisano Hall, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4338 or visit https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/business-administration-and-accounting-department/vita/

AGRICULTURE—6:30-8:30 p.m. “Collaborative and Alternative Marketing for Farmers—Learning from Those Who Are Doing It.” Virtual workshop featuring panelists discussing their marketing enterprise, what it takes for groups of farmers to work together, more. Presented by Cornell Cooperative Extension and the Northeast Organic Farming Association of New York. (585) 739-4065 or e-mail rgh26@cornell.edu

