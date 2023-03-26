HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 03-27-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, MARCH 27

COLLEGE COMEDY—9-10 p.m. Join Mary Santora for an evening of slightly dark, incredibly quick, observational style comedy drawn from real life experiences. It’s a storytelling driven ride with audience interaction and more. Hunt Union Waterfront, SUNY Oneonta. (607) 436-3012 or visit connect.oneonta.edu/organization/activities

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. Register at redcrossblood.org

TAX PREP—6-8 p.m. Get ready for tax season with the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. Hartwick college accounting students certified by the IRS, with their professor, will be available to provide one-on-one assistance in preparing individual tax returns. Either in person or online. Held at the Golisago Hall, 2nd Floor, Hartwick College, Oneonta. (607) 431-4338 or visit facebook.com/ofoinc/

TAI CHI—10:30-11:30 a.m. Seniors over age 60 are invited for “Tai Chi for Arthritis.” Held Mondays and Thursdays, participants must commit to 11 of the 16 sessions. Free, donations accepted. New Life Fellowship Hall, Gilbertsville Baptist Church, Commercial Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 547-4232 or visit facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $8.60 for guests. This week, enjoy Salisbury steak, rice pilaf, broccoli, fruited gelatin. Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

CONNECTIONS—1:15 p.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy soft, familiar, classic rock sounds from the Beatles to the folk rock group Crosby, Stills and Nash. Held in the Community Room, The Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com

WEBINAR—7 p.m. Hop online for the presentation, “Eleanor Roosevelt,” to learn about the life and career of America’s longest serving First Lady. Presented on Zoom by the Sharon Springs Historical Society. Visit eventbrite.com/o/sharon-historical-society-sharon-springs-ny-32158382873