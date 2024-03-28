HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, MARCH 29

Hop’pening at the Leatherstocking Credit Union

EASTER—10 a.m. to noon. “Hop’pening.” Meet the Easter Bunny, grab a basket of goodies and more. Free, open to the public. Leatherstocking Credit Union, 24 Glen Avenue, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5700 or visit https://www.lsrfcu.org/

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Otego Community Center, 5 River Street, Otego. RedCrossBlood.org

KNITTING CIRCLE—9:30 a.m. to noon. Bring knit project and work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held every Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

BASEBALL—11 a.m. “Voices of the Game: Leslie Heaphy.” Discuss issues relating to women in baseball, Negro Leagues baseball and the Hall of Fame’s Black Baseball Initiative. National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-7200 or visit https://baseballhall.org/events/voices-game-leslie-heaphy

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Storytime with Mary.” Free program to engage children with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $10 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of tuna sandwich, cream of broccoli soup, three-bean salad and carnival cookies. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

EASTER—12:10 p.m. Good Friday. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-4102 or visit https://www.firstumc-oneonta.org/

BOOK CLUB—1 p.m. “Other Birds” discussion with the club at the Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or visit http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

ART WORKSHOP—2 p.m. “Spring Rainbow Painting for Kids.” Free program for kids and tweens. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

EASTER—3-6 p.m. Visit with the Easter Bunny. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-4401 or visit https://www.facebook.com/southsidemall/

BENEFIT CONCERT—8 p.m. doors open at 7 p.m. “Mr. Paperback” returns, featuring Darcy, Cody and Matt Gibson on guitar, keyboard, vocals, bass, and drums, to support the work of Bigger Dreams Productions. Features cash bar. Admission by donation. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.facebook.com/biggerdreamsproductions

