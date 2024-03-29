HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, MARCH 30

Celebrate Easter in Otsego County

EASTER EGG HUNT—10 a.m. to noon. Family fun day featuring an Easter egg hunt on state park grounds. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or visit https://hydehall.org/

EASTER—10:30 a.m. Town of Maryland Easter Egg Hunt. Open to children Pre-K through third grade. Bring your own basket. Easter Bunny available for pictures. Borst Field, Schenevus. (607) 638-1924 or visit https://www.facebook.com/marylandny

EASTER—Noon to 2 p.m. “Cherry Valley Easter Egg Hunt.” Find all the egg signs around downtown to collect a prize. Includes drawings for Easter baskets, and Girl Scout cookies, too. Pick up a map at The Telegraph School, 83 Alden Street, Cherry Valley. Visit https://www.thetelegraphschool.org/

EASTER—1-4 p.m. Visit with the Easter Bunny. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-4401 or visit https://www.facebook.com/southsidemall/

FARM MARKET—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open each Saturday. Pathfinder Produce, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057479678258

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Produce, arts, crafts and more from area producers. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats and handmade crafts at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

SPRING FEST—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Spring Awakening in Sharon Springs.” Easter egg hunt down Main Street, vendors, workshops, unique celebrations of the season by Main Street shops, more. Free to attend. Main Street, Sharon Springs. (518) 424-3668 or visit https://allevents.in/mobile/amp-event.php?event_id=80002090075430

COLLEGE—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. FAFSA completion workshop with Herkimer College. Local high school and current college students invited. Robert McLaughlin College Center, Room 294, Herkimer College, 100 Reservoir Road, Herkimer. (315) 574-4035 or visit https://www.herkimer.edu/herkimer-news/v/3665/herkimer-college-to-host-financial-aid-completion-event

TAX PREP—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Free Tax Preparation.” Get help with taxes from IRS-certified volunteers. Held Saturdays through 4/15. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/business-administration-and-accounting-department/vita/

ASTRONOMY—10:30 a.m. “Max Goes to the Moon Planetarium Show.” Immersive, multimedia experience hosted by SUNY Oneonta students and staff. $3/person, open to the public. Best for ages 3-12. Reservations required. Please arrive 15 minutes early. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, West Dormitory Road, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or visit https://www.facebook.com/AJReadSDC

EXHIBIT FINALE—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Last day to view “Made in Middlefield.” Paintings, textiles and more by Middlefield artists. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown (607) 547-5327 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

ASTRONOMY—11:30 a.m. “The Sky Tonight Planetarium Show.” Immersive, multimedia experience hosted by SUNY Oneonta students and staff. $3/person. Reservations required. Please arrive 15 minutes early. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, West Dormitory Road, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or visit https://www.facebook.com/AJReadSDC

OPERA—1 p.m. The Met presents “Romeo Et Juliette.” Tickets, $22/adult. Lunch available for purchase. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

ASTRONOMY—1:30 p.m. “Out There: Quest for Exoplanets Planetarium Show.” Immersive, multimedia experience hosted by SUNY Oneonta students and staff. $3/person, open to the public. Reservations required. Please arrive 15 minutes early. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, West Dormitory Road, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or visit https://www.facebook.com/AJReadSDC

WRITERS GROUP—1:30-3:30 p.m. Supportive group to practice writing exercises and receive feedback. Session held through May 18. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

DRUM CIRCLE—2 p.m. Drum and dance with the Oneonta Drum Circle. The Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1143332016651131

