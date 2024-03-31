HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, APRIL 1

Chair Yoga in Richfield Springs

HAPPY EASTER

EXERCISE—2-3 p.m. “Choga Flow.” Chair yoga led by certified instructor Wanda Hunt. Cost, donation of 1 non-perishable food item for the Richfield Springs Food Pantry. Held each Monday. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 6 p.m. Worcester United Methodist Church, 111 Main Street, Worcester. RedCrossBlood.org

BOOK CLUB—“Show & Tell Book Club.” Choose a book to read around the theme of the month and then discuss that book at the meeting. April’s theme is “tearjerkers.” Meeting held 5:30-7 p.m. on 4/25. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

EXERCISE CLASS—9-10 a.m. Exercise each Monday and Thursday with instructor Carol Thompson. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

PLAY & LEARN—10 a.m. Guided sensory learning for children aged 5 and under. Held each Monday. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

SENIOR WALK—10 a.m. Seniors walk the track and gym floor with Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

CONNECTIONS—10:30-11:30 a.m. “One on One Tech Support.” Reserve a spot to get help using personal devices, from iphones to tablets. Held each first Monday of the month with Debra Miller. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com

WILDLIFE—1:30 p.m. “Birds of Prey” live bird presentation with Cindy Page of the Page Wildlife Center. Free, open to the public. Robert McLaughlin College Center , room 288, Herkimer College, 100 Reservoir Road, Herkimer. (315) 866-0300 ext. 8286 or visit https://www.herkimer.edu/herkimer-news/v/3672/herkimer-college-to-host-live-bird-presentation

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

TAX PREP—6-8 p.m. “Free Tax Preparation.” Get help with taxes from IRS-certified volunteers. Held Mondays and Tuesdays through 4/15. 2nd floor, Golisano Hall, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4338 or visit https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/business-administration-and-accounting-department/vita/

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR