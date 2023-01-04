HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 04-02-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, APRIL 2

SPORTS HISTORY—11 a.m. Join Temple Beth El for a presentation, “The Diamond District—Jews in Baseball,” featuring lectures “Marvin Miller: From Brooklyn to Cooperstown” by Jeff Katz and “The Jews, Dodgers and Brooklyn: The Jackie Robinson Decade” by Bill Simons. Reserve a complimentary kosher hotdog and all the trimmings supplied by Chabad of Oneonta. Free, all welcome. Held at Cooperstown Village Hall, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 432-5522 or visit templebetheloneonta.org

SUGARING OFF—8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy full pancake breakfast in the morning then contemporary, historic demonstrations of maple sugar production. Admission, $15/adult. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit farmersmuseum.org/events/

RUMMAGE SALE—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Browse for your next great find at this sale to support the Super Heroes Humane Society at the site of their future building. Find furniture, antiques, small appliances, home décor and much more. Super Heroes Humane Society, 160 Pony Farm Road, Oneonta. Visit superheroeshs.org/news-and-events/spring-rummage-sale/