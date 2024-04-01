HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, APRIL 2

‘What is Art’ Online Discussion

with the Fenimore Art Museum

ART TALK—2 p.m. “What is Art?” Discussion with Youth Programs Manager Michelle Bosma, to deepen the public’s understanding of art in the Western canon and the cultural practices that shaped its development. Free, registration required. Suggested donation, $10. Presented over Zoom by Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. St. James Episcopal Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be on the Adams Farm Trail, Rogers Center, 2721 State Highway 80, Sherburne. Contact hike leader Loretta Brady, (917) 497-0446, or visit https://susqadk.org/

REOPENING—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Farmers’ Museum reopens for the 2024 season. 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/

OPENING DAY—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit new exhibits “As They Saw It: Women Artists Then & Now” on view through 9/2, “50-Pound Blanket: Photographs by Joshua Ives” on view through 5/12, “Stitched In Time: One Family’s Quilts” on view through 5/12. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

YOUTH—10 a.m. “Preschool Tuesdays.” Toddlers and their families are invited for 1-hour program featuring story time, gallery tours, active play and art projects. This week explore works of Georgia O’Keeffe and make giant flower artworks. Included with museum admission. Held each Tuesday The Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Stop in with a device to get tech questions answered. Anything from navigating Google to using the library app. Each Tuesday or by appointment. Free. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

JOB FAIR—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free seven county virtual job fair. Employers from Herkimer, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, Chenango, Delaware and Otsego counties. Free, registration required. Presented by Working Solutions. Visit https://www.working-solutions.org/news/free-virtual-job-fair-tuesday-april-2-2024?fbclid=IwAR3Nlo9FtxVSMUzJEgWiwbpulg5f_BUgC48RdG3Ii-AKaB4o1cuaEnt35h0

SUPPORT GROUP—2 p.m. “Caregiver Support Group.” Connect with local caregivers, identify resources, get strategies for self-care. Facilitated by Helios Care professionals. Free, registration required. Held again on April 16. United Ministry of Delhi, 1 Church Street, Delhi. (607) 432-5525 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/support-for-families/caregiver-resources/

MEET & GREET—5:30-7 p.m. “Welcome Home Cooperstown” gathering to welcome new residents to the village. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

TAX PREP—6-8 p.m. “Free Tax Preparation.” Get help with taxes from IRS-certified volunteers. Held Mondays and Tuesdays through 4/15. 2nd floor, Golisano Hall, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4338 or visit https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/business-administration-and-accounting-department/vita/

