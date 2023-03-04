HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 04-04-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, APRIL 4

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. The community is invited for a group hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Please bring appropriate clothing, gear, enough water to stay hydrated and be aware of your level of fitness. Contact hike leader for more information. This week’s hike will be on the New Island Trail, Oneonta, with hike leader Sarah Patterson. (607) 432-6284 or visit susqadk.org

HANDCRAFTING—11 a.m. Knitters, crocheters, needle pointers, and anyone who does a handicraft—novice to expert—are invited to join the Leaf & Loom Handcrafting Circle. Held each Tuesday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit facebook.com/harrislibrary/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $8.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today enjoy Philly cheeseburger on a bun, O’Brien potatoes, broccoli and poke cake with topping. Held Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

KIDS’ ART CLASS—3 p.m. Children aged pre-K through 12 are invited to stop in and work on an arts and crafts project. Held 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064602523166

T ZONE—4-6 p.m. Teens aged 12-15 are invited for this after-school program to de-stress, enjoy a nutritious snack and play games with their peers in a safe environment. Held Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. Visit richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org/programs/

ART COLLECTIVE—6 p.m. Teens and adults are invited for this quiet time to work on your art with like-minded company. Held 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064602523166

RABIES CLINIC—6-8 p.m. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs, ferrets. First come, first serve; bring your pet’s vaccine certificate for the vet’s reference. Worcester Town Barn, 19 Katie Lane, Worcester. (607) 547-4230 or visit sqspca.org

TAX PREP—6-8 p.m. Get ready for tax season with the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program. Hartwick College accounting students certified by the IRS, with their professor, will be available to provide one-on-one assistance in preparing individual tax returns. Either in person or online. Held at the Golisago Hall, 2nd Floor, Hartwick College, Oneonta. (607) 431-4338 or visit facebook.com/ofoinc/