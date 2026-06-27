TIME OUT OTSEGO for SUNDAY, June 28

Gilbertsville Tractor Show

TRACTOR SHOW—11 a.m. to 5 p.m. View antique tractors and farm equipment from the local area. Presented by Tired Iron of Butternut Valley at Copes Corners Park, 620 State Highway 51, Gilbertsville. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122136013653042013&set=a.122132389827042013

FISHING—All Day. Free Fishing Days. All aged 16+ are welcome to fish without a freshwater fishing license. All other fishing regulations apply. Continues 6/28. https://otsegooutdoors.org/event/free-fishing-days-3/

BOOK SALE—9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Annual Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown Summer Book Sale. Final Weekend Bag Sale. On the sidewalks of the Fair Street side of Village Hall, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown.

MILFORD FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Held each Sunday, Memorial Day through Columbus Day weekends. Curry Park, State Highway 28, Milford. https://www.facebook.com/groups/2048911982045357

HISTORICAL SOCIETY—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Antique Appraisal and Museum Day. Featuring Kevin Bolton. Fly Creek Area Historical Society, 208 Cemetery Road, Fly Creek. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1031868786071296&set=a.307104545214394

LIVE MUSIC—1-3 p.m. “Sunday Sessions with Liam Herbert.” The Gatehouse, 130 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1009639038681670

HISTORICAL SOCIETY—2 p.m. History Show and Tell. All are invited to bring an item (photo, object, tool, document, clothing, toy, yearbook or anything else) with a town or family history connection to share with the group. Town of Maryland Historical Society at the AmVets building, Main Street, Schenevus. https://www.facebook.com/events/1722724005528834/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

CONCERT—2 p.m. “Both Sides Now: a Joni Mitchell Cover Concert.” Presented by the Christine Spero Group. Free; all welcome. Great Hall, Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8271&EventID=589924&PK=

SOLD OUT – TEA PARTY—3-5 p.m. “Gilded Age High Tea.” Light refreshments and good company. Period costumes recommended. Tickets required. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or https://www.hydehall.org/upcoming-events

BIKE NIGHT—4-6 p.m. Food, drinks, raffle and prizes for the top three bikes. All bikes welcome. American Legion Riders Post 259, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0494 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1349146037123552/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

CONCERT—4 p.m. “Glimmerglass Festival Annual Springfield Appreciation Concert.” Proceeds benefit the Springfield 4th of July Parade and celebration. Alice Busch Opera Theater, 7300 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. springfield.july4@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/events/28135631586040125/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

MEDITATION—4:30-6 p.m. The Gatehouse, 130 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2779292835790502/2779292845790501

DRUM CIRCLE—5 p.m. “Cherry Valley Drum Circle.” Held 4th Sunday of the month. Presented by The Telegraph School at the Cherry Valley Gazebo. (607) 264-3785 or https://www.thetelegraphschool.org/

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