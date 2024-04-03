HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, APRIL 4

Kids Learn About Invasive Species with

Otsego County Conservation Association

CANCELLED DUE TO WEATHER FORECAST

CONSERVATION—1-2:30 p.m. “Get the Kids Out: Invasive Species.” Kids explore and learn about invasive species through activities and games. Presented by the Otsego County Conservation Association. Fortin Park, Oneonta. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/get-the-kids-out-invasive-species

EXERCISE CLASS—9-10 a.m. Exercise each Monday and Thursday with instructor Carol Thompson. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Library staff read to children from a picture book. Held each Thursday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

ART WORKSHOP—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Art Journaling with Chelly Lisenby.” $70/person. Held Thursdays through 4/25. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. Visit https://www.canoneonta.org/

CAREER FAIR—1-4 p.m. “Spring into Your Future: Career & Internship Fair.” School of Education, Human Ecology and Sports Science. Hunt Union, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. career@oneonta.edu or visit https://suny.oneonta.edu/career-development-center/events

ART TALK—2 p.m. “Experiencing Art.” Discussion with Youth Programs Manager Michelle Bosma, to develop participants’ aesthetic sense and practice articulating experiences of art with others. Free, registration required. Suggested donation, $10. Presented over Zoom by Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

FUNDRAISER—5-11 p.m. “Dine Out For A Cause.” Enjoy a meal and support Helios Care programs. Reservations recommended. B Side Ballroom and Supper Club, 1 Clinton Plaza Drive, Oneonta. (607) 432-2053or visit https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/dine-out-for-a-cause/

GAME NIGHT—5-10 p.m. Play board games with friends, new and old. Held each Thursday. Serenity Hobbies, 152 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 376-7276 or visit https://www.facebook.com/serenityhobbies

SKATING—5:30 p.m. “Beginner Roller Skate Lessons.” $15/lesson. Includes skate rentals, instruction, skate game and admission to open skate (6:30-9 p.m.). Held each Thursday. Roll Around Skate Club, Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 201-5308 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064515077240

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

