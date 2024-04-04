HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, APRIL 5

Native American Eclipse Stories

at Huntington Memorial Library

ECLIPSE STORIES—2 p.m. “Raven Steals the Sun: Native American Eclipse Stories” with master storyteller Perry Ground. Hear about the beliefs, traditions, and protocols of several Native American tribes around the sun and eclipse events. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. New Lisbon Town Hall, 908 County Road 16, Garratsville. RedCrossBlood.org

BOOK CLUB— “Show & Tell Book Club.” Choose a book to read around the theme of the month and then discuss that book at meetings held the last Thursday of the month. April’s theme is “tearjerkers,” meeting held 5:30-7 p.m. on 4/25. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

TEEN BOOK CLUB—Group chooses a book to read and then discuss at the meeting on the third Wednesday of each month at 4:30 p.m. Free, snacks provided. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

KNITTING CIRCLE—9:30 a.m. to noon. Bring knit project and work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held every Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Storytime with Mary.” Free program to engage children with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

GARDEN—Noon-12:30 p.m. What’s Bugging You series presents “Weed Identification and Rats in Vegetable Gardens.” Integrated Pest Management webinars presented by Cornell on the first Friday of each month. Visit https://cals.cornell.edu/new-york-state-integrated-pest-management/outreach-education/events/whats-bugging-you-webinars?fbclid=IwAR2Z1YauDmRdYUjxc_JsifbWDIzEg9cqM_DyZraYBoiW4ygEZS4_QAycyp8

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

YARN CLUB—2-3:30 p.m. First Friday each month. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

DINNER—5-7 p.m. Chicken parmesan dinner of pasta, green salad, dessert and a beverage (with dine-in). $14, open to the public. Take-out available. Oneonta Vets Club, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0494 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaVetsClub/

OPENING RECEPTION—5-7 p.m. “Made in Middlefield Part II: Photography and Sculpture.” The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5327 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

OPENING RECEPTION—5-8 p.m. “Cape Light.” Exhibit of images of Cape Cod by Tim Shaffer. Refreshments available. Cherry Valley First Friday event. Show runs through 4/28. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-5340 or visit https://www.facebook.com/25maincollective/

OPEN MIC—6 p.m. Share poetry, music, stories, comedy, dance or anything that stirs the spirit. Part of Cherry Valley First Friday. The Telegraph School, 83 Alden Street, Cherry Valley. Visit https://www.facebook.com/TheTelegraphSchool/

FIRST FRIDAY – 6-9 p.m. “Vinyl Night with DJ Raphael.” Bring records to play and get a raffle ticket. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33 Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800 or visit https://www.ommegang.com/events/first-fridays-vinyl-night-at-the-tap-house/

CONTRADANCE—7:30-10:30 p.m. Fun, social dance with the Otsego Dance Society, featuring music by George Wilson and Alan Thomson, with Peter Stix calling. Suggested donation, $10/adult. First Presbyterian Church, 25 Church Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://otsegodancesociety.weebly.com/

COMEDY—8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. Stand-up comedy show with headliner Jimmy McCartney, featuring Mikael Gregg and emcee Don Wyckoff. Tickets, $20. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

