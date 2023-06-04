HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 04-07-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, APRIL 7

CONCERT—7:30 p.m. Join the Cooperstown Concert Series to enjoy the excellent classic rock hits from “White Room,” “Sunshine of Your Love” and “Can’t Find My Way Home” by Cream and Blind Faith as performed by Kofi Baker’s Cream Faith. Admission, $20. Otesaga Resort Hotel, Cooperstown. Visit cooperstownconcertseries.org

BLOOD DRIVE—1 p.m to 6 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. New Lisbon Town Hall, 908 County Road 16, Garrettsville. Register at redcrossblood.org

PANCAKE DINNER—6 p.m. Enjoy a classic pancake breakfast meal…for dinner! Help support the Mount Vision Fire Department, 179 County Highway 11B, Mount Vision. (607) 433-0997 or visit facebook.com/MountVisionFireDepartment

REOPENING—5 p.m. Celebrate the reopening of The Art Dept, NY, in the new location at 11 Main Street, Cherry Valley. Visit facebook.com/Theartdeptny

OPENING RECEPTION—5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Celebrate opening of exhibit of “Nuevo (seis)” by artists of the collective during the Cherry Valley First Friday events. Show runs through April 30. 25 Main Collective, 25 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-5340 or visit facebook.com/25maincollective/

YOUTH ZONE—7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Students in grades 7-12 are invited for a fun night of games and activities each Friday. Games range from air hockey to Xbox games to board games, with arts and crafts, baking, movie nights, and more also offered. Held at The Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org/the-zone/

THEATER—7:30 p.m. Join the SUNY Oneonta Mask & Hammer Theater Club for their presentation of apocalyptic show “Boom” about the last 3 humans left on earth at the end of the world. Hamblin Theater, SUNY Oneonta. (607) 436-3500 or visit suny.oneonta.edu/theatre-department/season-shows