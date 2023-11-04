HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 04-12-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12

FOOD FOR THOUGHT—12:30 p.m. Join Associate Curator Ann Cannon for a lunch followed by a tour of the special exhibit, “Imprinted: The American Painter-Etcher Movement” which sought to re-establish public appreciation for etching and counter the popular view that engraving was solely a way to make affordable reproductions of artwork. Cost, $30/non-member. The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit fenimoreartmuseum.org

BLOOD DRIVE—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Levine Center, A.O. Fox Memorial Hospital, 1 Norton Avenue, Oneonta. Register at redcrossblood.org

DINE FOR A CAUSE—11 a.m. Eat out at the restaurants of Otsego county and a percentage of the proceeds will go to raise awareness & support to local non-profit, Helios Care. This week dine at J&D’s Wagon Wheel, 4918 State Highway 28, Cooperstown. (607) 432-6773 or visit facebook.com/helioscarehospice

VIRTUAL JOB FAIR—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hop online to chat with businesses located across six counties, including Otsego and Delaware. Registration required. Presented by the Workforce Development Board of Herkimer, Madison and Oneida Counties’ Regional Apprenticeship Development and Readiness grant project. Visit working-solutions.org/news/free-six-county-virtual-job-fair-april-12-2023 to register.

FIGURE THIS—6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with models. Professional artist Jonathan Pincus will be on hand to answer questions. $15/session. Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com

FAMILY SUPPORT—6:30 p.m. Families and friends of people with mental illness are invited to join this supportive group by NAMI of Delaware & Otsego Counties. Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. Held on the 2nd Wednesday of each month. (607) 326-4797.