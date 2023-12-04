HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 04-13-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, APRIL 13

TOASTMASTERS—6:15-7:30 p.m. Join the Oneonta Toastmasters to practice your public speaking in a supportive environment. Meets each 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month and may be attended in person or online. Held at The Green Earth, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit facebook.com/OneontaToastmasters

BLOOD DRIVE—12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Cooperstown Fire Department, 24 Chestnut Street, Cooperstown. Register at redcrossblood.org

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday & Thursday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $8.60 for guests accompanying a senior. This week, enjoy a lunch of pepper pineapple pork, rice, cauliflower, & pudding. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

CHALLENGE BOOK CLUB—3:30-5 p.m. Children aged 11-14 are invited to this book club exploring all the age appropriate books “they” don’t want you to read. The reading list for this club is full of books that have been challenged due to their including controversial material from profanity to LGBTQIA+ content and more. Students will learn how to discuss these difficult topics, expand critical thinking skills, share reactions, and learn about literary rating systems and their impacts. Headwaters Art Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or visit roxburyartsgroup.org/event/challenge-book-club/2023-04-13/

T ZONE—4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Teens aged 12-15 are invited for this after-school program to de-stress, enjoy a nutritious snack and play games with their peers in a safe environment. Held Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. Visit richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org/programs/

OPEN HOUSE—6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Families are invited for open house for local Christian school. See what sets them apart at the Otsego Christian Academy, 353 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-0141 or visit otsegochristian.org

WOODCOCK WALK—6:45 p.m. Join Otsego Land Trust and Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society to observe the spring courtship performance of the American Woodcock. Registration required. Waterproof footwear, headlamp or flashlight, and binoculars recommended. Parslow Road Conservation Area, 127 Parslow Road, Oaksville. Visit otsegolandtrust.org/events

WORD THURSDAY—7 p.m. Enjoy a presentation from featured writers Celia Sorhaindo, co-compiler of “Home Again: Stories of Migration and Return,” and Virginia Archer, who has published 4 volumes of poetry. Broadcast over Zoom and Facebook. Suggested donation, $3/person. Registration required. Presented by the Bright Hill Press and Literary Center, Treadwell. (607) 829-5055 or visit facebook.com/brighthp/