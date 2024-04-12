HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, APRIL 13

Baking Contest at Southside Mall

CONTEST—2 p.m. “The Southside Market Baking Contest.” Cookie contest sponsored by King Arthur Flour during the Spring Shopping event. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 434-3454 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552170876619

BLOOD DRIVE—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

SAFETY—8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hunter Safety Course. Dress for the weather and complete the homework before class. Registration with NYSDEC required prior to class. Must be 12 years old by hunting season. Bring drinks and lunch or purchase at the club. Gilbertsville Rod & Gun Club, 158 Gun Club Road, South New Berlin. (607) 859-2393 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063737224369

SECURITY—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ox-Locks Security & Safety Expo. Local vendors and demonstrations. Otego Fire Department, 5 River Street, Otego. Visit https://www.facebook.com/p/Otego-Volunteer-Fire-Dept-100064469180922/

FARM MARKET—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open each Saturday. Pathfinder Produce, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057479678258

SAFETY—9 a.m.to 3:45 p.m. “AARP Smart Driver Course.” Learn defensive driving techniques, safety strategies, new traffic laws and the rules of the road. $30/non-member. Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School, 597 County Highway 54, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3265 ext. 518 or visit https://www.cvscs.org/Winter-Spring2020ContinuingEdSchedule.aspx

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Produce, arts, crafts and more from area producers. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

GRIEF—9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. “Camp Forget-Me-Not.” Free day camp run by Helios Care grief professionals for school-aged children who have lost a loved one. Registration required, lunch provided. Free. New York State Power Authority, 1378 State Highway 30, North Blenheim. (607) 432-5525 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/events/

MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Second Saturday Shopper’s Market. Craft and vendor market featuring crafts, home décor, baked goods, more. Oneonta Vets Club, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100076468560152

ART WORKSHOP—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Beading Workshop with Wilma Zumpano.” Make a strawberry pincushion and learn about Haudenosaunee culture. Adults and teens welcome. Hand-sewing experience helpful, not required. Cost, $105/non-member. Registration required. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1510 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

WORKSHOP—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Baking at Lippitt Farmstead.” $105/non-members includes lunch and ingredients. Pre-registration required. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/event/workshop-baking/

FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats and handmade crafts at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

MAKERS MARKET—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Spring Fling Shopping Showcase.” Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-4401 or visit https://www.facebook.com/southsidemall/

TAX PREP—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Free Tax Preparation.” Get help with taxes from IRS-certified volunteers. Held Saturdays through 4/15. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/business-administration-and-accounting-department/vita/

BENEFIT—Noon to 3 p.m. or until gone. Spaghetti dinner fundraiser and chance auction to benefit 3-year-old Guinevere Millea in her fight against leukemia. $12/dinner. Chance auction noon to 3:45 p.m. with drawing at 4 p.m. The Hartwick Vet’s Club, 3099 County Route 11, Hartwick.

(607) 293-7511 or visit https://www.facebook.com/p/Hartwick-American-Legion-Post-1567-100069371798161/

WRITERS GROUP—1:30-3:30 p.m. Supportive group to practice writing exercises and get feedback. Session held through May 18. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

DRUM CIRCLE—2 p.m. Drum and dance with the group. Green Earth Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1143332016651131/

DANCE—2-6 p.m. “2nd Annual Bunny Hop Swing Dance.” Featuring beginner lessons, food, more. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

HISTORY—2 p.m. Historian Susan Murray-Miller presents her book, “The Cherry Valley Massacre.” Get the latest information on this local history. Followed by Q&A. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Route 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or visit https://www.facebook.com/p/Kinney-Memorial-Library-100064331334318/

FOOD & GARDEN—3-5 p.m. “Global Roots at Origins Café.” Explore the world through food. Get a passport at the door and visit the greenhouses, featuring mini-food tastings and seed starting at each stop. Free, donations accepted for the education programs of Origins Community Foundation. Origins Café, 558 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (607) 437-2862 or visit https://www.facebook.com/originscafe

CONCERT—3-5 p.m. Junior Recital featuring Maximillian Jackson on clarinet. Anderson Theater, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4000 or visit https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/music-department/

ART WORKSHOP—3-5 p.m. “Brushes & Blooms: April Light.” Paint beautiful blooms styled by Mohican Flowers with instruction from local artist Susan Jones Kenyon. Materials included, no experience necessary. Light refreshments available. Reservations required. $85. Mohican Flowers, 207 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8822 or visit https://mohicanflowers.com/upcoming-events.html

BENEFIT—5-7:30 p.m. “Re-Imagine The Local Arts.” 2nd annual benefit for visual arts programming and artistic performances, featuring dinner, drinks, auction, guest speakers and more. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/CANOneonta

POTLUCK—6:30 p.m. “Second Saturday” Community Dinner. Good food, fellowship and some after-dinner games. Bring a dish to share and a friend. Everyone is welcome! Fly Creek United Methodist Church, 852 County Highway 26, Fly Creek.

THEATER—7 p.m. Starkid presents “Twisted: The Untold Story of A Royal Vizier.” Free, open to the public. Sarkus Busch Theater in the Robert McLaughlin College Center, Herkimer College, 100 Reservoir Road, Herkimer. (315) 866-0300 or visit https://www.herkimer.edu/herkimer-news/v/3682/herkimer-college-hosts-starkid-productions-twisted-the-untold-story-of-a-royal-vizier

CONCERT—7-9 p.m. Thespians Hawkeye Revue. Cooperstown Central School, 39 Linden Avenue, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8181 or visit https://www.cooperstowncs.org/

CONCERT—7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m. “Dark Sarcasm: A Tribute to Pink Floyd.” Tickets, $30. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

