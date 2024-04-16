Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17

Food For Thought on Exhibit Production
at Fenimore Art Museum

MUSEUM—12:30 p.m. “Food For Thought: Behind the Scenes of Exhibit Production.” Director of Exhibitions Chris Rossi presents on how museum exhibits are assembled, followed by a behind-the-scenes walking tour. Lunch included. $30/non-member. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Quality Inn, 5206 State Highway 23, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

DEADLINE—Last day to sign up for “Painting with Cold Wax” with Kristin Stevenson. $120/non-member. Materials provided. Held 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on 4/20, 4/27, 5/4 and 5/11. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Library staff read storybooks to children. Held each Wednesday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center, (315) 858-5802 or visit http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/ 

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring babies and toddlers down each Wednesday for an entertaining story read aloud by library staff. Held each Wednesday. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring the children down each Wednesday to listen to a story, then participate in a related craft and snack time. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/

LIBRARY—Noon. “Lunch and Learn: Building A Retirement Income Plan.” Registration required. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown 

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of hearty beef stew, warm biscuit, tossed salad and pineapple. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café. 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php  

TECH HELP—1-3 p.m. Learn to navigate a personal device, find technological resources and get tech questions answered. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

CROCHET CIRCLE—3 p.m. Bring a crochet project and work with friends, learn to crochet, more. Supplies available. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus 

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This!” Non-instructional open studio workshop with nude models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member, who will be present to field questions and comments. $18/session, cash. Held each Wednesday. Cancellations will be communicated prior to session. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

MOUNTAIN CLUB—6 p.m. “A Closer Look” through macro and zoom lenses at the broad spectrum of nature with photographer Rick Bunting at this Susquehanna Adirondack Mountain Club monthly meeting. Featuring a potluck dinner at 6, followed by the presentation at 7. Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. Visit https://susqadk.org/meetings/

