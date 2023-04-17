HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 04-18-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, APRIL 18

LAST DAY TO FILE TAXES!

HAUDENOSAUNEE STORIES—6:30 p.m. Join Perry Ground of the Turtle Clan to hear stories from the longhouses of the Haudenosaunee (The Iroquois Confederacy). Hear the traditional legends that teach about the beliefs, customs and history of the Haudenosaunee as Ground brings the stories to life with his interactive approach. Listeners of all ages will find this presentation captivating and educational. $12/non-member. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit fenimoreartmuseum.org/

TAX PREP—6-8 p.m. Time’s up! File your taxes with the aid of the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program. Hartwick College accounting students certified by the IRS, with their professor, will be available to provide one-on-one assistance in preparing individual tax returns. Either in person or online. Held at the Golisago Hall, 2nd Floor, Hartwick College, Oneonta. (607) 431-4338 or visit facebook.com/ofoinc/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday and Thursday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $8.60 for guests. This week, enjoy a lunch of scalloped potatoes with ham, Harvard beets and peanut butter cookie. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

KIDS ART CLASS—3 p.m. Children aged pre-K through 12 are invited to stop in and work on an arts and crafts project. Held first and third Tuesdays of each month. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064602523166

T ZONE—4-6 p.m. Teens aged 12-15 are invited for this after-school program to de-stress, enjoy a nutritious snack and play games with their peers in a safe environment. Held Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. Visit richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org/programs/

PREQUALIFICATION—5-8 p.m. Find out from the professionals about financing for which you might qualify, from residential or commercial mortgages to refinancing to construction loans. Stop in after the workday is over to meet the professionals and get pre-qualified to take that next step. Bank of Cooperstown, 73 Chestnut Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2210 or visit facebook.com/Bank.of.Cooperstown/

ART COLLECTIVE—6 p.m. Teens and adults are invited for this quiet time to work on your art with likeminded company. Held first and third Tuesdays of each month. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064602523166

CAREER NIGHT—7-10 p.m. Students, parents and guardians are invited to come learn about different careers. This week’s featured career is in the food service and hospitality field. Free. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-3200 or visit facebook.com/richfieldspringscommunitycenter/