HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 04-21-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, APRIL 21

CLASSICAL CONCERT—7:30 p.m. The Catskill Choral Society presents their spring concert, “The Intimate Brahms.” Rescheduled due to the pandemic, this concert will feature wonderful songs for the springtime.Tickets are available at The Green Earth Market in Oneonta and Cooperstown Natural Foods in Cooperstown. Held at First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 435-7008 or visit catskillchoralsociety.com

BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 6 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. Register at redcrossblood.org

PICK-ME-UP—During Earth Day Weekend, help beautify the city and pick up litter around the City of Oneonta. Sponsored by Mohawk Valley Economic Development District. Bags of litter may be dropped off at 56 Center Street (between Ford and Elm), Oneonta. Bags and gloves provided while supplies last. Text (607) 261-1784 to arrange pick up/drop off.

REGISTRATION—Last chance to register for the Daffodil Jazz Brunch on April 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., to support Helios Care. Tom Morgan and Erna McReynolds invite you for an event full of wonderful music and delicious food amidst 100,000 daffodils at their lovely country home in Franklin. Tickets, $65/person. Register at helioscare.org/daffodil2023 or call (607) 432-6773 for information.

ESTATE SALE—9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Stahl family presents the estate sale for local artist Dennis Stahl. Featuring art, antiques, furniture, architectural salvage and much more. Two buildings must be liquidated. Continuing 4/22 & 4/23. Held at Studio Dionysus and Shanghai Lil’s, 25-27 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville.

CREATIVE AGING—1-3 p.m. Join Creative Aging Specialist Christina Muscatello from Memory Maker for an afternoon of art, storytelling and conversation. Program is designed for older adults, people living with memory loss and care partners. It is fun and open to all. Included with museum admission. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit fenimoreartmuseum.org

OPENING RECEPTION—5-7 p.m. Celebrate opening of new exhibit. “Color Immersion/Explosion,” featuring the works of Terry Slake and Louis Sherry—one formally trained, the other self-taught; one painting on wood, the other working in clay and glass. What they share is that they are thinkers and makers and their works express this. Free admission. On show through 5/20. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. 315-941-9607 or visit facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

YOUTH ZONE—7-10 p.m. Students in grades 7-12 are invited for a fun night of games and activities each Friday. Games range from air hockey to Xbox games to board games, with arts and crafts, baking, movie nights, and more also offered. Held at The Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org/the-zone/

FILM SCREENING—7 p.m. View the documentary, “Something in the Water,” about the search for common ground in America, followed by a discussion with filmmakers Jeri Wachter and Joseph C. Stillman. Free. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visitfoothillspac.org

COMMUNITY MEETING—7-8:30 p.m. Join the Otsego Pride Alliance for a community meeting discussing issues faced by the LGBT+ community. This month will feature a presentation by Emily Gold and Patrick Conklin from CNY Fair Housing followed by a Q&A session. Held at Unitarian Universalist Society, 12 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 386-1508 or visit facebook.com/otsegopride/

THEATER—8 p.m. Bigger Dreams Productions presents “Love Letters” by A. R. Gurney, featuring Carol Dean and Gary E. Stevens in a tender, tragi-comic, and nuanced examination of the shared nostalgia, missed opportunities, and deep closeness of two lifelong, complicated friends. Admission is $20. Held in the Production Center of the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Oneonta. Visit biggerdreamsproductions.org