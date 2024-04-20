Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, APRIL 21

Volunteers Needed for Badger Park
Rink Roll Up

SPRING CLEANING—1 p.m. Rink Roll Up. Prepare the park for spring pickleball and basketball. Wear waterproof shoes, gloves and bring a push-broom if you have one. Badger Park, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2411 or visit https://www.facebook.com/CooperstownFriendsoftheParks

WRITING—1-3 p.m. “Cooperstown Writers Group.” Held each Sunday. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown  

SUNDAY SPEAKER—3 p.m. “Rebuilding the Spire of Paris’ Notre-Dame Cathedral.” Presented by local journeyman Jackson DuBois, executive director of the nonprofit International Timber Framers Guild. Free, open to the public. 3rd Floor Ballroom, Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

CONCERT—3 p.m. 2024 Friends of Music season opens with a chamber music concert featuring internationally acclaimed pianist Einav Yarden, performing works by Bach, Haydn and Schumann. Admission is by donation ($6-$20). First Presbyterian Church, 96 Main Street, Stamford. Visit https://friendsmusic.org/

FUNDRAISER—6 p.m. Bingo for Dog Appreciation Month. Support the Super Heroes Humane Society, enter the raffle and win fun prizes. $10 minimum food or beverage purchase required to play. Roots Public Social Club, 175 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 349-3842 or visit https://www.facebook.com/RootsPubSocialClub/

FILM—6 p.m. Screening of “Barry Farm: Community, Land & Justice in Washington, DC,” followed by Q&A with Dr. Amber Wiley from the University of Pennsylvania. Free pizza and drinks provided. Hosted by the First Baptist Church of Cooperstown in the ballroom at 22 Main Street, Cooperstown.

