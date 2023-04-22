HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 04-23-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, APRIL 23

MORRIS MEN—Noon. Enjoy a performance of the morris dance, an old English country dance, by The Binghamton Morris Men with the Newtowne Morris Men of Boston, MA, the Bouwerie Boys Morris Dancers of New York City, and the Toronto Morris Men of Toronto, Ontario. Celebrate the spring and shake off the dark and gloom of winter with music, dance, and song. Free, donations gratefully accepted. Commercial Street, Gilbertsville.

ESTATE SALE—9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Stahl family presents the estate sale for local artist Dennis Stahl. Featuring art, antiques, furniture, architectural salvage and much more. Two buildings must be liquidated. Held at Studio Dionysus and Shanghai Lil’s, 25-27 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville.

SHIFT FAIR—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Come out for the Spiritual Holistic Integrative Festive Transformation festival, featuring vendors, spiritual workshops, and practitioners offering psychic readings, aura paintings, and much more. Admission, $13/day. Held Saturday and Sunday, 4/22 and 23, at the Quality Inn, 5206 State Highway 23, Oneonta. Visit shiftnewyork.webs.com

RINK ROLL-UP—1 p.m. Help the Friends of the Park pack away the ice skating rink for the season. Badger Park, Beaver Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2411 or visit facebook.com/CooperstownFriendsoftheParks

DOG TRAINING—2-3:30 p.m. Youth aged 8-18 are invited to learn to train dogs in a hands-on, fun environment. Five-week program teaches youth responsibility, communication, patience, and sportsmanship, and is focused on beginner dog sports for rally, obedience, agility, and showmanship. Classes held each Sunday. Cost, $40. Dog must be aged 3 months or older. Presented by Cornell Cooperative Extension at 4276 State Highway 51, Garrattsville. (607) 547-2536 ext 225 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2023/04/23/4-h-dog-and-handler-skills-class-for-youth-to-be-offered

THEATER—2 p.m. Bigger Dreams Productions presents “Love Letters” by A. R. Gurney, featuring Carol Dean and Gary E. Stevens in a tender, tragi-comic, and nuanced examination of the shared nostalgia, missed opportunities, and deep closeness of two lifelong, complicated friends. Admission is $20. Held in the Production Center of the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Oneonta. Visit biggerdreamsproductions.org

JAZZ NIGHT—3 p.m. Appreciate jazz with the Drew French Band at the Earlville Opera House, 18 East Main Street, Earlville. (212) 391-3950 or visit facebook.com/the.mptf

CONCERT—6:30 p.m. Dark Sarcasm presents this Pink Floyd tribute concert. The band is known in the Albany area for providing an authentic experience and performing songs from a variety of albums such as “Dark Side of the Moon,” “Wish You Were Here,” “The Wall,” and more. Show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets, $30. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit foothillspac.org