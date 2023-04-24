HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 04-25-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, APRIL 25

AUTHOR TALK—6 p.m. Stop in for a presentation by Marly Youmans, discussing her latest book “Seren of the Wildwood,” writing, and books in general. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

JAZZ NIGHT—7 p.m. Appreciate jazz with the Empire Saxophone Quartet at Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (212) 391-3950 or visit facebook.com/the.mptf

DINE FOR A CAUSE—8 a.m. Eat out at the fine restaurants of Otsego, Delaware, and Otsego counties and a percentage of the proceeds will go to raise awareness and support for local non-profit, Helios Care. This week, dine at Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6773 or visit facebook.com/helioscarehospice

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday and Thursday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $8.60 for guests accompanying a senior. This week, enjoy a lunch of corn chowder, open turkey sandwich, three-bean salad and frosted brownie. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

T ZONE—4-6 p.m. Teens aged 12-15 are invited for this after-school program to de-stress, enjoy a nutritious snack and play games with their peers in a safe environment. Held Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. Visit richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org/programs/