HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 04-26-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26

FOOD FOR THOUGHT—12:30-2 p.m. Join artist Ashley Norwood Cooper for a special lunch followed by a tour of her exhibit, “Swarm: Works by Ashley Norwood Cooper,” which explores the creative lives of women, the awkwardness of family relationships and the schizophrenic role of the artist-mother-wife teacher. Cost, $30/non-member. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit fenimoreartmuseum.org

FIGURE THIS—6-9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with nude models. Professional artist Jonathan Pincus will be on hand to answer questions. $15/session. Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com

FAMILY SUPPORT—6:30 p.m. Families and friends of people with mental illness are invited to join this supportive group by NAMI of Delaware & Otsego Counties. United Ministry Church, 1 Church Street, Delhi. Held on the 4th Wednesday of each month. (607) 326-4797.