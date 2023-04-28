HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 04-29-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, APRIL 29

TRIBUTE CONCERT—6:30 p.m. Enjoy a performance by Dark Sarcasm, a tribute band to Pink Floyd, performing songs from “The Dark Side of the Moon” to “Wish You Were Here” and more. Admission, $30. Foothills Performing Arts & Civic Center, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit foothillspac.org

PARK CLEAN-UP—10 a.m. Break out your rakes and gloves, prepare to meet some neighbors, and come help the Friends of the Village Parks get Fairy Spring ready for the season. The village maintains the docks, but it’s up to the rest of us to make it presentable. Fairy Spring Park, 136 County Road 31, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2411 or visit facebook.com/CooperstownFriendsoftheParks/

FIRST RESPONDERS—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Unadilla community is invited to Coffee With A First Responder. Learn what it takes to join the fire department or the EMS, chat, set up an appointment to have a representative check your house for safety, and more. Unadilla Fire House, 77 Clifton Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-9150 or visit facebook.com/UnadillaFire

BABY SHOWER—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. New mothers are invited for this community baby shower featuring presentations, games, vendors and prizes relating to learning about parenting a new baby. Southside Mall, Oneonta. (607) 432-4401 or visit facebook.com/southsidemall/

GARDEN—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn how to extend the gardening season in this Hot Frame Gardening workshop. Cost, $120/non-member includes the kit, lunch, and a variety of handpicked seeds and seedlings to take home and get started. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit farmersmuseum.org/event/workshop-hotframe/

PRESERVATION—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Local historians and historical societies gather to showcase our local history around this year’s theme of education. Presented by the Otsego County Historical Association at the Maryland Historical Society, held in the AmVets Building, 25 Main Street, Schenevus. (607) 547-8070 or visit facebook.com/OtsegoCountyHistorical/

RECYCLING—Noon. Load up your recycling and drop it off at Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/dtdo/

ARKELLEBRATION—Noon to 5 p.m. Celebrate spring with a fun-filled weekend of arts, books, music and creativity. Art workshops include collage making, blackout poetry, a scavenger hunt in the Night Watch Gallery, more. The spring used book sale will be held both days. Free, open to all. The Arkell Museum & Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 113 or visit arkellmuseum.org

FAMILY HIKE—1-3 p.m. Bring the whole family to explore some lesser-known trails with Otsego County Conservation Association Education Specialist Liz Brown. Look for signs of spring while hiking up the ridge above Oneonta Creek. Free, registration required. Wilber Park, Oneonta. (607) 547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/family-hike-wilber-park/

AUTHOR TALK—1:30 p.m. This author talk features Robert Benson reading from his book, “What Lightning Spoke: New & Selected Poems.” Free, open to the public. No registration needed. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit facebook.com/hmloneonta

JAZZ NIGHT—5 p.m. Appreciate jazz with the Colonna Duo at the Dunderberg Gallery, 118 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. (212) 391-3950 or visit facebook.com/the.mptf

FUNDRAISER—6 p.m. Come out for a fun night of music, raffles and more to support the Gary Johnson Memorial OHS Music Scholarship, featuring the Johnson-Carrington Family Musicians & Friends. Held at the B Side Ballroom, 1 Clinton Plaza, Oneonta. (607) 432-2053 or visit facebook.com/BSideBallroom

CONCERT—7:30 p.m. Join the Horseshoe Lounge Playboys for a fun evening of original and traditional backwoods Americana/hillbilly music. Tickets, $16/adult. Walton Theatre, 30 Gardiner Place, Walton. (607) 865-6688 or visit waltontheatre.org