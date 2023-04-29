HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 04-30-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, APRIL 30

BIKE RODEO—9 a.m. to noon. Safe Kids of Otsego County presents an education event on bike safety. Get the kids’ helmets checked, sit them down to learn the rules of the road, challenge them with the obstacle course and much more. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or visit facebook.com/clarksportscenter

PARK CLEAN-UP—1 p.m. Help clean up a local park ahead of the summer season. Bring your rakes, gloves, and a few friends. Hosted by the Friends of the Village Parks at Three Mile Point, 6266 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2411 or visit facebook.com/CooperstownFriendsoftheParks/

BBQ FUNDRAISER—Noon until sold out. Enjoy a delicious chicken dinner featuring baked potato, baked beans, coleslaw and brownie. Eat in or take out. Dinners are $15. Hartwick Fire Department Company #1, 3088 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-7741 or visit facebook.com/hartwickfireco1

ARKELLEBRATION—Noon to 5 p.m. Celebrate spring with a fun-filled weekend of arts, books, music and creativity. Art workshops include collage making, blackout poetry, a scavenger hunt in the Night Watch Gallery, more. The spring used book sale will be held both days. Free, open to all. The Arkell Museum & Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Blvd, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 113 or visit arkellmuseum.org

WIND CONCERT—3 p.m. The Catskill Valley Wind Ensemble presents its spring concert, “Encountering The Wild,” featuring centerpiece “Godzilla Eats Las Vegas” (1996) with “Boreal Pines” (2016), “Mystery on Mena Mountain” (1985), and more. Held at Foothills Performing Arts & Civic Center, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit catskillwinds.com

JAZZ NIGHT—5 p.m. Appreciate jazz with the Bogardus Duo followed by the Bill Farish Quartet at 7 p.m. at the Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (212) 391-3950 or visit facebook.com/the.mptf