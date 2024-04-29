HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, APRIL 30

Preschoolers Celebrate International Dance

Day at Fenimore Art Museum

YOUTH—10 a.m. “Preschool Tuesdays.” Toddlers and their families are invited for 1-hour program featuring story time, gallery tours, active play and art projects. This week celebrate International Dance Day. Included with museum admission. Held each Tuesday. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. “Baby & Toddler Storytime.” Bond with your baby while staff share stories, activities and play. Recommended ages: birth to 2 years old. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta.

(607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at Table Rock Trail, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. Contact hike leader Jim Ipsen at (607) 715-0752 or visit https://susqadk.org/

CRAFTY TUESDAY—10 a.m. “Plastic Wrap Painting Technique.” Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Stop in with a device to get tech questions answered, from navigating Google to using the library app. Each Tuesday or by appointment. Free. The Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday and Thursday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today’s lunch is Yankee pot roast, oven-roasted potatoes, dill carrots and chocolate ice cream. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. RedCrossBlood.org

FINANCE—5:30 p.m. “Money Skills: Credit Crash Course.” Learn the basics of credit, the different types, and how to maintain a credit score you can be proud of. Free. Presented online by Visions Federal Credit Union and the Huntington Memorial Library, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta

CONCERT—7:30-9:30 p.m. Hartwick College Choir. Anderson Theater, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4000 or visit https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/music-department/

