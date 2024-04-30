HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, MAY 1

Science Fair at the A.J. Read Science Discovery Center

MAY IS ASIAN-PACIFIC-AMERICAN HERITAGE MONTH

SUNY ONEONTA—2-4 p.m. Science Fair. Interactive activities, presentations and more from the SUNY Oneonta faculty. Free, open to the public, family friendly. A. J. Read Science Discovery Center, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or visit https://www.facebook.com/AJReadSDC

VETERANS—8-11 a.m. Free breakfast for vets. Guests, $5. Laurens American Legion, 11 Main Street, Laurens. yreckert@yahoo.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/448189265209363/

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Library staff read storybooks to children. Held each Wednesday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center, (315) 858-5802 or visit http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring babies and toddlers down each Wednesday for an entertaining story read aloud by library staff. Held each Wednesday. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring the children down each Wednesday to listen to a story, then participate in a related craft and snack time. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/

BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 5 p.m. Fox Care Center, 1 Fox Care Drive, Oneonta. Visit RedCrossBlood.org

ANNIVERSARY—1 p.m. Hike with the Otsego County Office for the Aging to celebrate 50 years. Led by Shelby MacLeish of the Otsego County Conservation Association. Silas Lane Trail, Susquehanna Greenway, Oneonta. Nyconnects.ny.gov or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

BLOOD DRIVE—2:30-6:30 p.m. Gilbertsville-Mt. Upton Central School, 693 State Highway 51, Gilbertsville. Visit RedCrossBlood.org

CROCHET CIRCLE—3:30 p.m. Bring a crochet project and work with friends, learn to crochet, more. Supplies available. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

LIBRARY CRAFT—5:30-6:30 p.m. “Recycled Book Hedgehogs.” Hosted by the Monthly Craft Club. Registration required; materials provided. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This! Open Studio Life Drawing.” Non-instructional workshop with nude models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member, who will be present to field questions and comments. $18/session, cash. Held each Wednesday. Cancellations will be communicated prior to session. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

SUPPORT—6-8:30 p.m. “NAMI Family to Family Education.” 8-session program for family and friends of adults with mental health conditions. Free. New Hope Community Church, 45 Stockton Avenue, Walton. (607) 287-6869 or e-mail namidelawareco@gmail.com

