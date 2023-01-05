HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 05-02-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, MAY 2

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. All are invited for a group hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Please bring appropriate clothing, gear and enough water to stay hydrated, and be aware of your level of fitness. Contact hike leader for more information. This week’s hike will be at Betty & Wilber Davis State Park, 133 Davis Road, Schenevus, with hike leader Diane Aaronson. (607) 432-9891or visit susqadk.org

DINE FOR A CAUSE—8 a.m. Eat out at the restaurants of Otsego County and a percentage of the proceeds will go to raise awareness and support of local non-profit Helios Care. This week, dine at Social Eats Café, 546 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6773 or visit facebook.com/helioscarehospice

KIDS’ ART CLASS—3 p.m. Children aged pre-K through 12 are invited to stop in and work on an arts and crafts project. Held 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064602523166

T ZONE—4-6 p.m. Teens aged 12-15 are invited for this after-school program to de-stress, enjoy a nutritious snack and play games with their peers in a safe environment. Held Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. Visit richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org/programs/

TAROT WORKSHOP—5:30 p.m. Join this 6-week workshop for a Journey into Tarot. Specifically, learn about the Fools Journey through its symbols, colors, creatures, and more. From there delve into your own intuition by reading from what you get, not just what you know. Held virtually using Zoom. Presented by Christene Springle of the Mountain Magic Healing Studio, Schenevus. (607) 287-7278 or visit https://www.facebook.com/ChristeneSpringleMountainMagic

ART COLLECTIVE—6 p.m. Teens and adults are invited for this quiet time to work on your art with like-minded company. Held 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064602523166