HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, MAY 4

Fundraiser for Firefighter’s Family

with the Hartwick Fire Department

FUNDRAISER—Noon to 3 p.m. Spaghetti dinner to benefit the family of Ronald “Red” Monroe. Eat-in or take-out available. Dinner is by donation. Hartwick Fire Department Co. #1, 3088 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-7741 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hartwickfireco1

BIRDING—7-9 a.m. “Morning Birds with Becky Gretton.” Gretton leads a walk for beginning and expert birders. Free. Bring binoculars, bird guide, and be prepared for the weather/wet grass. Pre-registration required. Mohican Farm, 7207 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/morning-birds-with-becky-gretton

VOLUNTEER— “I Love My Park Day.” Plant trees, tend the gardens, restore trails, remove invasive species and help staff prepare for the summer season.

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Gilbert Lake State Park, 18 CCC Road, Laurens.

(607) 432-2114.

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Road 31, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8662.

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Betty and Wilbur Davis State Park, 133 Davis Road, Schenevus. (607) 547-8662

Visit https://www.ptny.org/events/i-love-my-park-day/find-event

KIDS YOGA—9-11 a.m.”Pretzel Kids Yoga.” Free class for girls in grades 2-4. Registration required. Includes healthy snack, discussion on mindfulness, more. Held again 5/11. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-1451 or visit https://www.facebook.com/richfieldspringscommunitycenter/

DEMOCRATIC CLUB—9 a.m. “Refugee Resettlement Talk with Oneonta Dems.” Debra Marcus of the Otsego Refugee Resettlement Coalition discusses the group’s accomplishments and future plans with the Oneonta Democratic Club. Get Fresh on Main Café, 254 Main Street, Oneonta. Garymaffei@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100068905072401

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Produce, arts, crafts and more from area producers. Dietz Street, between Main and Wall Street, Oneonta. Visit https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats and handmade crafts at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

DOG WALK & WELLNESS—9 a.m. to noon. “SQSPCA Dog Walk and Free Wellness Clinic.” 1.25-mile dog walk. First 100 to finish will receive a free pup cup from Oneonta Starbucks. Registration $10/dog; includes free hat. SQSPCA medical team available for free wellness clinic. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 547-8111 or visit https://www.sqspca.org/news-events/

SPRING—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “3rd Annual Native Plant Sale.” 25+ native plant species available. Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/theferneryatwhitehouse

VOLUNTEER—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Volunteer Day at Brookwood Point.” Help the Otsego Land Trust spruce up gardens and trails for the summer season. Includes free lunch and swag. Brookwood Point, 6000 State Highway 80, Cooperstown; and Parslow Road Preserve, 127 Parslow Road, Oaksville. (607) 547-2366 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OtsegoLandTrust

GARDEN—10 a.m. to noon. “Ask a Master Gardener.” Get answers to your gardening questions. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or visit http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

ART WORKSHOP—10 a.m. “Fused Glass Program.” Create a beautiful, spring-themed fused glass project with The Studio for Art and Craft. $15/person. Registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta

ART WORKSHOP—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Person, Place, Thing: Self-Portraiture Beyond The Face.” A weekend workshop intensive with Allison Hill-Edgar. $230/non-member. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org

GARDEN—10 a.m. to noon. “Be Informed: Apple Grafting.” Ryan Trapani, director of forest services at the Catskill Forest Center, presents on the propagation of apple trees. Begins with classroom instruction, then moves outside for a hands-on workshop. Presented by the Otsego County Conservation Association at Mohican Farm, 7207 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/be-informed-apple-grafting

PLANETARIUM—10:30 a.m. “Max Goes to the Moon.” 35-minute film following a dog named Max on his journey to the moon. $3/person. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, West Dormitory Road, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or visit https://www.eventbrite.com/o/aj-read-science-discovery-center-and-planetarium-14332374215

PLANETARIUM—11:30 a.m. “The Sky Tonight” 45-minute tour showcasing the constellations currently in the sky. $3/person. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, West Dormitory Road, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or visit https://www.eventbrite.com/o/aj-read-science-discovery-center-and-planetarium-14332374215

WORKSHOP—1-3 p.m. “Make Your Own Beeswax Candle with Jessica Capeci.” Registration required. $50/person, materials provided. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-4025 or visit https://www.facebook.com/25maincollective/

IROQUOIS MUSEUM—1-4 p.m. “Opening Reception: Outside the Box.” With guest speaker/photographer Ian R. Maracle. Iroquois Museum, 324 Caverns Road, Howes Cave. (518) 296-8949 or visit https://www.iroquoismuseum.org/workshops-events

PLANETARIUM—1:30 p.m. “Out There: The Quest for Exoplanets” learn about how astronomers search for planets beyond our solar system. $3/person. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, West Dormitory Road, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or visit https://www.eventbrite.com/o/aj-read-science-discovery-center-and-planetarium-14332374215

WRITERS GROUP—1:30-3:30 p.m. Supportive group to practice writing exercises and receive feedback. Session held through May 25. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

CELEBRATION—3 p.m. “Star Wars Day Celebration.” Trivia, costume contest, a surprise Mandalorian episode, live Q&A with Pat Ive (the Star Wars lady of Worcester), and a grand finale showing of “Rogue One.” Free. Wieting Theatre, 168 Main Street, Worcester. worcesterwieting@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/worcesterwieting

ROLE PLAY—5-9 p.m. Play “Magic the Gathering” with the group. Held each Saturday. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064602523166

FUNDRAISER—5-9 p.m. “Dine Out For A Cause.” Enjoy a meal and support Helios Care programs. Reservations recommended. Tryon Inn Restaurant & Backdoor Bar, 124 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3331 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/dine-out-for-a-cause/

COMEDY—8 p.m. Stand-up comedy with Jamal Harrington. Featuring Jonathan Ziegel and Keith McKenzie. Hosted by Glenn Cohen. Tickets, $20. The Loft, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

