HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, MAY 7

Spring Tea at the Southside Mall

WELLNESS—Noon to 2 p.m. “Spring Tea” gathering to follow the Silver Sneakers Classic. Coffee, tea and light snacks. Guests encouraged to bring a light dish to pass. Includes a brief presentation from Chestnut Park and Robinson Terrace. Registration required. Community Room, Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-0010 or visit https://www.oneontaymca.org/programs/special-events/

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. “Baby & Toddler Storytime.” Bond with your baby while staff share stories, activities and play. Recommended ages: birth-2. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at the Texas School House State Forest, Mount Vision. Contact hike leader Laura Hurley at (607) 435-1786 or visit https://susqadk.org/ 

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Stop in with a device to get tech questions answered, from navigating Google to using the library app. Each Tuesday or by appointment. Free. Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday and Thursday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today’s lunch is chicken and gravy, biscuits, mashed potatoes, broccoli and fruited gelatin. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

MEET & GREET—5:30-7 p.m. “Welcome Home Cooperstown” gathering to welcome new residents to the village of Cooperstown. This gathering will feature a focus on celebrating Cinco de Mayo with music, crafts, refreshments and a short overview of the holiday with area resident Arisai Cruz Hernandez. Village Hall, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/  

CONCERT—8-9:30 p.m. Hartwick College Rock Ensemble. Anderson Theater, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4000 or visit https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/music-department/  

