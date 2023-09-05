HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 05-10-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, MAY 10

FOOD FOR THOUGHT—12:30-2 p.m. Join Director of Exhibitions Chris Rossi for a behind-the-scenes tour to learn about putting together an exhibit. Includes lunch and a walking tour of areas typically inaccessible to visitors. Cost, $30/non-member. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit fenimoreartmuseum.org

FAMILY SUPPORT—6:30 p.m. Families and friends of people with mental illness are invited to join this supportive group by NAMI of Delaware & Otsego Counties. Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. Held on the 2nd Wednesday of each month. (607) 326-4797.

CHESS CLUB—7 p.m. Test yourself in the classic game of strategy. All levels welcome. Free. Held each Wednesday in the Hunt Union cafeteria, SUNY Oneonta. E-mail dmv2023@aol.com