HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, MAY 11

Oneonta City/Town Clean-up With The Mayor

SPRING—Noon. “City-Town Clean Up Day.” Clean up the community with town and city officials. Gloves and bags available. Meet at 258 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6450 or visit or visit https://www.facebook.com/MayorMarkD

BIRDING—8-10 a.m. “Oneonta Susquehanna Greenway Bird Walk” with the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society. View returning migrant birds during this easy hike. Registration required. Greenway Trail, Silas Lane trailhead, Oneonta. (607) 434-4880 or visit https://doas.us/calendar/

MEMORIAL RIDE—8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. 9th Annual Eric Ericson Memorial Ride. 80 mile guided ride through Otsego, Schoharie and Delaware counties hosted by the NY Red Knights Chapter 44. Fee. Starts at Laurens Fire Department, 34 Main Street, Laurens. Visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100075807563294

SALE—8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Estate Garage Sale.” Furniture, dressers, lamps, tools, household items, kitchenware, more. From Elizabeth Lamont at 50 Woodside Drive, Oneonta. (434) 229-1859.

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Produce, arts, crafts and more from area producers. Dietz Street, between Main and Wall streets, Oneonta. Visit https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats and handmade crafts at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

FIREARMS—9 a.m. to 5 p.m. “NRA Basic Pistol Course” with F&C Firearms. Learn the skills and attitude needed to safely and proficiently use a pistol. $150 includes firearm rental, ammunition, range fees and lunch. Oneonta Sportsmen’s Club, 251 Rod and Gun Club Road, Oneonta. training@fcfirearmsny.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaSportsmensClub/

CONSERVATION—9 a.m. to noon. “Butternut Creek Riparian Stewardship Day.” Steward a riparian forest with the Butternut Valley Alliance and the Upper Susquehanna Coalition. Registration required. Bailey Road, Morris. Visit https://otsegooutdoors.org/event/butternut-creek-riparian-stewardship-day-2/

KIDS YOGA—9-11 a.m.”Pretzel Kids Yoga.” Free class for girls in grades 2-4. Registration required. Includes healthy snack, discussion on mindfulness, more. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-1451 or visit https://www.facebook.com/richfieldspringscommunitycenter/

OUTDOORS—9-11 a.m. “To The Falls!” 3.5 mile hike to the waterfall and back while looking for wildflowers and trees while learning about the park’s history. Registration required. Presented by Otsego County Conservation Association at the Robert V. Riddell State Park, Davenport. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/to-the-falls

EXHIBIT OPENING—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “The Buzz About Pollinators.” Interactive exhibit about bees and other organisms that make farming possible. Explores the topic of pollinators in New York State, climate change, and other threats that pollinators face, and how the public can help. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/event/buzz-opening/

PLANETARIUM—Learn about the cosmos in three presentations. $3/person/show. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, West Dormitory Road, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or visit https://www.eventbrite.com/o/aj-read-science-discovery-center-and-planetarium-14332374215

• 10:30 a.m. “Max Goes to the Moon.” 35-minute film following a dog named Max on his journey to the moon.

• 11:30 a.m. “The Sky Tonight.” 45-minute tour showcasing the constellations currently in the sky.

• 1:30 p.m. “Out There: The Quest for Exoplanets.” Learn about how astronomers search for planets beyond our solar system.

GARDEN—11 a.m. “Bugs and Biology: Partners for Better Gardens.” Learn integrated pest management with Cornell’s Dr. Amara Dunn-Silver and how to implement it without chemicals in the garden. Free, open to the public. Registration requested. Presented by the Otsego County Master Gardeners at the Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown . Cornell Cooperative Extension, 123 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2536 ext. 235 or visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2024/05/11/bugs-and-biology-partners-in-the-garden

OPEN STUDIO—1-4 p.m. “Wheel Throwing with Karla Andela.” Adults only, registration required. Fee. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. Visit https://www.canoneonta.org/the-studio

OPERA—1 p.m. Doors open at noon. The Met presents “Madama Butterfly.” Tickets, $22/adult. Lunch available for purchase. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

BOOK SIGNING—1 p.m. “Dana Cudmore Book Release Celebration and Signing.” Get a signed copy of “The Cave Electrician’s Widow: The Tragedy at Howe Caverns & Dramatic Courtroom Fight for Justice.” Old Stone Fort Museum, 145 Fort Road, Schoharie. (518) 295-7192 or visit https://www.facebook.com/oldstonefort

WORKSHOP—1-3 p.m. “Make Beeswax Wraps with Jessica Capeci.” Registration required. $50/person, materials provided. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-4025 or visit https://www.facebook.com/25maincollective/

WRITERS GROUP—1:30-3:30 p.m. Supportive group to practice writing exercises and receive feedback. Session held through May 18. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

VOLUNTEER DAY—2 p.m. “What are Dynamic Accumulators?” Learn about the Northeast SARE-funded research study on dynamic accumulator plants and help with spring maintenance on several beds containing these species. Unadilla Community Farm, 5937 County Highway 18, West Edmeston. info@unadillacommunityfarm.org or visit https://www.facebook.com/UnadillaCommunityFarm

ANNUAL DINNER—4 p.m. “Annual Brooks’ Chicken BBQ.” Dinners include chicken, coleslaw, potatoes, a roll and dessert. Pick-up only. Richfield Springs Fire Department, 34 East James Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 922-4881 or visit https://allevents.in/richfield%20springs/annual-brooks-chicken-bbq/200026368379138

OPENING RECEPTION—4-6 p.m. “Flower Targets: A Laura Sue King Solo Show.” Featuring new works in acrylic on canvas/wood and watercolor paintings on paper. Exhibit on view through 7/6. Roxbury Arts Center, 5025 Vega Mountain Road, Roxbury. (607) 325-7908 or visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/

CONCERT—7:30 p.m. “A Musical Odyssey with Copland and Tchaikovsky” with the Catskill Symphony Orchestra, accompanied by the Catskill Choral Society. Tickets, $49.87 on Eventbrite. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. contact@catskillsymphony.org or visit https://www.catskillsymphonyorchestra.org/

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR