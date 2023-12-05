HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 05-13-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, MAY 13

PREMIER—3 & 6 p.m. The community is invited for the first-ever showing of the first-ever adaptation of Stephen King’s short story, “The Monkey,” about a cursed monkey doll and a man facing a nightmare from his past. Adapted by Spencer Sherry and filmed around the capital region with local talent. Free admission. Concessions and cash bar available (21+). Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit foothillspac.org

MOTHER’S DAY PHOTOGRAPHY—9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Youth are invited for this art education workshop, “How to Photograph Your Mother: Artistic Storytelling,” presented by world-renowned photographer Nick Kelsh. Students will learn how to take great photos on iPhones, then the mothers will be invited back at 2 p.m. to have their portrait taken. Students will present the finished portrait with an accompanying poem, haiku, or letter as a Mother’s Day present the next day. Cost, $100. Scholarships available. Presented by Bright Hill Press, 94 Church Street, Treadwell. (607) 829-5055 or visit brighthillpress.org

VENDOR DAY— 9 a.m. to noon. Get acquainted with the vendors of the Oneonta Farmers’ Market on the first day the market moves outside for the season. Do your grocery shopping, support the local foodshed. Field next to the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Oneonta. Visit facebook.com/DestinationOneonta/

HISTORIC HOMES—10 a.m. to noon. Visit the farmers’ market and stop at the resource table to “Ask an Old House Expert.” Bring your photos and Dr. Cindy Falk, a professor of material culture at the Cooperstown Graduate Program, will answer questions about your house, ranging from the style of architecture and historical context to resources for more information. Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit facebook.com/otsego2000/

BOOK COLLECTION—10 a.m. to noon. Friends of the Village Library will be collecting books for the summer book sale to support the Cooperstown Library. Bring books to the side entrance on Fair Street to donate. Village Library of Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

VINTAGE TREASURES—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rotar6y Club of Cooperstown presents the first ever Vintage Treasure Sale. Find secondhand vintage items from art and collectibles to furniture, clothing, jewelry, toys and games, books, and much, much more! Proceeds benefit Rotary’s good works. Held at Christ Episcopal Parish Hall, 69 Fair Street, Cooperstown.

ART EXHIBIT—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Walk through exhibit “Color Immersion/Explosion,” featuring the works of Terry Slade and Louis Sherry—one formally trained, the other self-taught; one painting on wood, the other working in clay and glass. What they share is that they are thinkers and makers, and their works express that. Free admission. Reservations requested. On view through 5/20. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or visit facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

NAVAJO DANCES—11 a.m. The award-winning Dine Tah’ Navajo Dancer Troupe presents a day full of traditional dances and songs by the Navajo “Dine” people. Admission, $8/adult. Amphitheater, Iroquois Museum, 324 Caverns Road, Howes Cave. (518) 296-8949 or visit iroquoismuseum.org

DONATE—Noon to 2 p.m. Donate pottery, houseplants, seedlings, or cuttings of plants to the popular Plant and Pottery Sale to support the animals cared for by Super Heroes Humane Society. They are also looking for outdoor garden items in good shape, such as garden statues, wind chimes, bird houses/feeders and garden furniture. Held at 160 Pony Farm Road, Oneonta. (607) 441-3227 or visit facebook.com/superheroeshs/

SPAGHETTI DINNER—4:30-7 p.m. Enjoy delicious spaghetti and support the Schenevus Class of 2025. Held at Schenevus Masonic Lodge, 82 Main Street, Schenevus. (607) 638-5881 or visit facebook.com/schenevuscsd

NATURE WALK —7 p.m. Join Otsego County Conservation Association educator Shelby McLeish for an afterhour stroll along the beach and on the Beaver Pond Trail. Experience the sights and sounds of insects and animals not found during the day. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Highway 31, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/get-the-kids-out-evening-stroll/

MOTHERS DAY CONCERT—7 p.m. On the eve of Mother’s Day, all are invited to bring the entire family and especially the mothers for a free concert to ring in the spring. Presented by the Caroga Lake Music Festival strings. They will be joined by the local acapella singing group, New Day, Voices of Schoharie County for a special number in the program. Held in the Church Sanctuary, Cobleskill United Methodist Church, 109 Chapel Street, Cobleskill. (518) 234-3671 or visit facebook.com/CobleskillUMC/

OPENING CONCERT—7 p.m. West Kortright Center opens the 48th season with a performance by acoustic fingerstyle guitarist Yasmin Williams, known for her unorthodox, modern style of playing. General admission, $25. Arrive early to enjoy dinner and drinks from the concession stand. West Kortright Center, 49 West Kortright Church Road, East Meredith. (607) 278-5454 or visit westkc.org

THEATER—7:30 p.m. Orpheus Theatre presents “Rent,” the rock musical about living for today featuring local talent. Tickets, $20/adult. Presented at The Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Oneonta. (607) 432-1800 or visit orpheustheatre.ticketleap.com/rent/details

BENEFIT CONCERT—9 p.m. Enjoy a live performance by Jason Wicks. Bring your own beverages. Food and some refreshments available. Admission, $10. Proceeds go to the Fire Department Equipment Fund. Pittsfield Fire Department, 167 State Highway 80, New Berlin. (607) 847-8127 or visit facebook.com/pittsfieldnnewyorkfiredepartment/