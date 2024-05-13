Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, MAY 14

Dine Out to Support Helios Care Programs

FUNDRAISER—8 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Dine Out For A Cause.” Enjoy a meal and support Helios Care programs. Reservations recommended. Social Eats Café, 546 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 267-4369 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/dine-out-for-a-cause/  

LUNCH WITH A LAWYER—Last day to RSVP for “HR Legal Basics: New York Paid Family Leave.” Free webinar via Zoom presented by Hinman, Howard & Kattell Attorneys. Held 5/16 at noon. Visit https://www.hhk.com/le-webinar-hrlegal-leave_2024-05/

STORY TIME—9:30 a.m. “Baby & Toddler Storytime.” Bond with your baby while staff share stories, activities and play. Recommended ages: birth-2. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta.
(607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at the Susquehanna Greenway, Oneonta. Contact hike leader Scott Fielder at (607) 433-2727 or visit https://susqadk.org/ 

BLOOD DRIVE—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Springbrook, 105 Campus Drive, Oneonta. Visit RedCrossBlood.org

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Stop in with a device to get tech questions answered, from navigating Google to using the library app. Each Tuesday or by appointment. Free. The Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday and Thursday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today’s lunch is sausage and peppers on a sub roll, O’Brien potatoes, beets and pineapple. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

WEBINAR—Noon. “Overview of Agritourism Business Plan in AgPlan.” Presented by the 2024 Agritourism Monthly Webinar Series. Held online by Cornell Cooperative Extension. (518) 569-3073 or visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2024/01/09/-2024-agritourism-monthly-webinar-series

