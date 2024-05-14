HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, MAY 15

“Electric Lake: Oneonta’s Forgotten

Gem” with Author Jim Loudon

MOUNTAIN CLUB—6 p.m. Monthly meeting of the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Potluck dinner followed by a presentation at 7 p.m. This month, author Jim Loudon presents “Electric Lake: Oneonta’s Forgotten Gem.” Free. Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. Visit https://susqadk.org/meetings/

BIRDING—8-10 a.m. “Riddell State Park Bird Walk.” Mostly flat, half-mile walk along field hedgerows, Schenevus Creek and through mature forests. Robert V. Riddell State Park, Riddell Road, Davenport. (60) 433-2831 or visit https://doas.us/calendar/

STORY TIME—9:30 a.m. “Baby & Toddler Storytime.” Bond with your baby while staff share stories, activities and play. Recommended ages: birth-2. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

STORY TIME—10 a.m. Library staff read storybooks to children aged 3-5. Held each Wednesday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center, (315) 858-5802 or visit http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

STORY TIME—10 a.m. Bring babies and toddlers down each Wednesday for an entertaining story read aloud by library staff. Held each Wednesday. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

STORY TIME—10 a.m. Bring the children down each Wednesday to listen to a story, then participate in related craft and snack time. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/

SUPPORT—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Half off everything except priced jewelry. Every 1st and 3rd Wednesday. Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 432-5335 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop/

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of coconut pineapple curry on chicken breast, seasoned noodles, mixed vegetables and sherbet. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

ART—12:30-2 p.m. “Food For Thought: American Masterworks.” Fenimore Art Museum President and CEO Dr. Paul S. D’Ambrosio presents a special look at the exhibit. Includes lunch and walking tour. Registration required. $30/non-member. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

LIBRARY—1-3 p.m. “Tech Help.” Navigate a personal device, find technological resources and get tech questions answered. Appointments required. Free. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Laurens Fire Department, 34 Main Street, Laurens. Visit RedCrossBlood.org

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

LIBRARY—3:45-4:30 p.m. “STEAM at the Library: Build Your Own Wizard Wand.” Children aged 8-12 learn about STEAM in interactive workshops. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta.

(607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

LIBRARY—5:30 p.m. “Credit Crash Course.” Presented by Visions Federal Credit Union. Review the basics of credit, the different types, and how to build/maintain a score to be proud of. Free. Registration recommended. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This! Open Studio Life Drawing.” Non-instructional workshop with nude models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member, who will be present to field questions and comments. Fee. Held each Wednesday. Cancellations will be communicated prior to session. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

CONSERVATION—7 p.m. “Be Informed: The Buzz About Pollinators.” Registration required. Presented by the Otsego County Conservation Association at The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/event/buzz-lecture/

