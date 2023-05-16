HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 05-17-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, MAY 17

WILDFLOWER WALK—10 a.m. to noon. Join the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society for the 2023 Jean Miller Memorial Wildflower Walk with DOAS member and local botanist Connie Tedesco. Bring water, insect repellent, binoculars and your own curiosity. Free, registration appreciated. Meet at the beach area for a walk around Gilbert Lake State Park, 18 CCC Road, Laurens. (607) 397-3815 or visit facebook.com/DelawareOtsegoAudubonSociety/

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Laurens Fire Department, 34 Main Street, Laurens. Register at redcrossblood.org

OPENING DAY—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Historic mill museum opens its doors for its 50th season. Tour the saw mill, grist mill, and woodworking facilities and learn about how things were made. Keep an eye out for programs on everything from music to coopering and blacksmithing. Reservations encouraged. Hanford Mills Museum, 51 County Highway 12, East Meredith. (607) 278-5744 or visit hanfordmills.org

FIGURE THIS—6-9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with nude models and professional artist Jonathan Pincus on hand to answer questions. $18/session. Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com

POTLUCK & PRESENTATION—6 p.m. The Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club hosts its monthly meeting, starting with a potluck at 6 p.m. followed by a presentation at 7 p.m. on the history of the Adirondack Summit Program by Dr. Sean Robinson. Dr. Robinson participated in the summit program, has worked for the Adirondack Mountain Club since 1992, holds a Ph.D. in Bryology, and teaches courses in Botany at SUNY Oneonta. Held at the Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. Visit susqadk.org/meetings/

CHESS CLUB—7 p.m. Test yourself in the classic game of strategy. All levels welcome. Free. Held each Wednesday in the Hunt Union cafeteria, SUNY Oneonta. E-mail dmv2023@aol.com