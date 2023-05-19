HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 05-20-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, MAY 20

TRAIL TALK—2-3 p.m. Learn about Otsego Outdoors, the Octet Challenges, and local trails during a talk by Peg Odell, Otsego 2000 program and communications manager. The public is invited to share your favorite local hikes, too. Held at Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or visit https://otsegooutdoors.org/event/blazing-a-trail-talk/

BIRD COUNT—All day. See how many birds you can locate in a single day, by yourself or with friends, and report to Big Day Coordinator Charlie Scheim. Call (607) 434-4880 for info or visit doas.us

SACRED SITES—Explore local sacred sites on Sacred Sites Open House Weekend, when many houses of worship will be open to the public. Take the time to explore and learn more about the role they play in the community. Check with churches individually for visiting hours. Participating sites include:

• First Presbyterian Church, Pioneer Street and Elm Street, Cooperstown

• Holy Trinity Russian Orthodox Monastery, 1407 Robinson Road, Jordanville (open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily)

• Temple Beth El, 83 Chestnut Street, Oneonta

MORNING BIRDS—7-9 a.m. Enjoy a morning stroll and discover the variety of avian life flitting around in the morning with Becky Gretton, co-president of the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society. Suitable for all birding skill levels. Please dress for the weather and wear shoes that can handle wet grass. Hosted by Otsego County Conservation Association at Mohican Farm, 7207 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/morning-birds-at-mohican/

PANCAKE BREAKFAST—7:30-11:30 a.m. Enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes, eggs, maple syrup, sausage, beverages and more to support the Middlefield Volunteer Fire Department. Cost, $9/adult. Cooperstown/Westville Airport, Route 166, Cooperstown.

CLEAN SWEEP—8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Residents of Hartwick are invited to clean up Hartwick for 2023 by disposing of old household furniture, yard trash, green waste and scrap metal at the Town Hall. Contact Town Clerk Andrea Vazquez to arrange pick-up if unable (cost $30). No household garbage or hazardous waste. Televisions, electronics, mattresses, tires and more may also be disposed of for the usual county fee. Also, find usable items at Clean Sweep Yard Sale. Town Hall, 103 Town Dr., Hartwick. (607) 547-8070 or visit facebook.com/TownofHartwick/

SPLASH PATH—8:30 a.m. Enjoy a fun 5K run through the splash path and get covered in colors to support Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377 or visit pathfindervillage.org/splash-path-5k/schedule-and-route

RIPARIAN STEWARDSHIP—9 a.m. to noon. Join the Butternut Valley Alliance and the Upper Susquehanna Coalition for a volunteer workday to maintain the riparian buffer in the Butternut Creek Watershed. Be ready for hiking, digging and otherwise messy work. Registration required. Counts toward the Otsego Outdoors Spring Octet. Meet at the corner of State Route 23 and County Route 51outside the Village of Morris. Visit otsegooutdoors.org/event/butternut-creek-riparian-stewardship-day/ for info.

PLANT SALE – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pick up locally-started plants for your spring planting from the Otsego County Master Gardeners. Cornell Cooperative Extension Education Center, 123 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2536 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2023/05/20/otsego-master-gardener-spring-plant-sale-2023

EXHIBIT OPENS—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. View new exhibit, “Day to Night: Photographs by Stephen Wilkes,” featuring photographs of some of the most recognizable places in the world as they move from day to night. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit fenimoreartmuseum.org

PLANT & POTTERY SALE—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find plants and pottery for your indoor or outdoor garden. Proceeds go to support the animals cared for by Super Heroes Humane Society. 160 Pony Farm Road, Oneonta. (607) 441-3227 or visit facebook.com/superheroeshs/

SPRING CARNIVAL—10 a.m. to noon. Join the staff at the Head Start program for a fun morning of games, activities, treats and safety resources. Held at the 6th Ward Booster Club Field, Scrambling Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 433-8055 or visit facebook.com/ofoinc/

ART SHOW—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Celebrate the opening of the Worcester-Schenevus High School Art Show. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

EXHIBIT FINALE—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Last chance to visit the exhibit, “Color Immersion/Explosion,” featuring works by Terry Slade and Louis Sherry—one formally trained, the other self-taught; one painting on wood, the other working in clay and glass. What they share is that they are thinkers and makers, and their works express that. Free admission. Reservations requested. On view through 5/20. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or visit facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

CLOTHING SWAP—Noon to 4 p.m. Add to your summer wardrobe or declutter. Come to the community clothing swap and find clean, gently used clothing items. Bring your own clean and gently-used clothing to donate. Hosted by Bread & Roses Vintage and Community Arts Network of Oneonta, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-2070 or visit facebook.com/CANOneonta

OPERA—12:55 p.m. View a performance of the Metropolitan Opera streaming live in Oneonta. This week, the Met presents “Don Giovanni” by Mozart. Cost, $20/adult. Lunch available for purchase separately from Soda Jerks. Showing at the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit foothillspac.org

PAINT ‘N SIP—1-3 p.m. Join instructor Aja Correll to learn how to paint swans at sunset in the Strawberry Hall next door to the library. Tickets, $30, include supplies. A portion of the proceeds will go to support the library. Registration required. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

EXHIBIT RECEPTION —1-4 p.m. Celebrate the exhibit “Art of New York: Annual Juried Art Show,” explore the museum and see which artist takes home the awards. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 or visit arkellmuseum.org

WRITERS GROUP – 1:30 p.m. Join online group to work on writing prompts, share current work and get some feedback. Presented by the Huntington Memorial Library, Oneonta. Register at hmlwriters@gmail.com

THEATER—2 & 7:30 p.m. Join the Catskill Community Players for their presentation of “Office Hours,” a biting look at how people get by in the modern world and the struggles of 16 characters intent on keeping their lives together by denying reality. General admission, $20. Presented in the Wieting Theatre, 144 Main Street, Worcester. Get your tickets at catskillplayers.org

POETRY WORKSHOP—2-4 p.m. Have fun in this Riddle & Poem Workshop and get inspired by “Uncommon Creatures,” an exhibit of Bertha Rogers’ Illuminations and Translations of the Anglo-Saxon Riddle-Poems from the thousand-year-old Exeter Book. The Word & Image Gallery, Bright Hill Literary Center, 94 Church Street, Treadwell. (607) 829-5055 or visit brighthillpress.org/calendar/

DANCE PARTY—7-10 p.m. Get out your dance shoes and enjoy an awesome 80s Dance Party. Evening will feature 80s costume contest, snacks and a cash bar (21+). Tickets, $15. Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions at the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Oneonta. Visit biggerdreamsproductions.org/tickets