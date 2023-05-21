HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 05-22-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, MAY 22

VOICES OF THE GAME—11:30 a.m. Longtime Boston Red Sox broadcaster Joe Castiglione will discuss his career, some of his favorite memories with the Red Sox, and recall some of the legendary players he’s interviewed. Presented online by the Baseball Hall of Fame. (607) 547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/voices-of-the-game-joe-castiglione

DINE FOR A CAUSE—Each Monday and Tuesday through June 6, eat out at Eighty Main and a percentage of the proceeds will go to raise awareness of and support for local non-profit Helios Care. Eighty Main, 80 Main Street, Delhi. (607) 432-6773 or visit facebook.com/helioscarehospice

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday through Friday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $8.60 for guests accompanying a senior. This time, enjoy a lunch of BBQ chicken, baked beans, mixed vegetable and peanut butter cookies. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or visit otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

RABIES CLINIC—3-6 p.m. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs and ferrets. First come, first serve; bring your pet’s vaccine certificate for the vet’s reference. Susquehanna SPCA, 5082-5088 State Route 28, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8111 or visit sqspca.org