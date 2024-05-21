HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, MAY 22

The Dangerous Victorian House with

the Fly Creek Area Historical Society

HISTORICAL SOCIETY—6:30 p.m. “Would You Have Survived in a Victorian House?” Presented by John Aborn of Hyde Hall. Refreshments and business meeting to follow at 7:30. All welcome. Fly Creek Area Historical Society, 208 Cemetery Road, Fly Creek. Visit https://www.facebook.com/p/Fly-Creek-Area-Historical-Society-100077445521390/

SALE—9 a.m. “SUNY Move Out.” Everything under the tent is free. Come early for best picks. Everything must go! Otsego ReUse Center, 23 Duane Street, Oneonta. (607) 353-7831 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OtsegoReUseCenter/

BLOOD DRIVE—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donate for a chance to win a free haircut coupon. St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 31 Elm Street, Cooperstown. Visit RedCrossBlood.org

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. “Baby & Toddler Storytime.” Bond with baby while staff share stories, activities and play. Recommended ages: birth-2. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Library staff read storybooks to children aged 3-5. Held each Wednesday. Springfield Library, 129 County Route 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or visit http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring babies and toddlers down each Wednesday for an entertaining story read aloud by library staff. Held each Wednesday. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring the children down each Wednesday to listen to a story, then participate in a related craft and snack time. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—10 a.m. Free monthly drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. This is a safe and confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. Cobleskill United Methodist Church, 107 Chapel Street, Cobleskill. (607) 432-5525 to register or visit https://www.helioscare.org/support-for-families/grief-support/

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of chili, corn bread, wax beans and pears. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Donate for a chance to win a free haircut coupon. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit RedCrossBlood.org

LIBRARY—1:30 p.m. “Yarn Birds Craft.” Registration appreciated. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 6-9 on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

LIBRARY—3-7 p.m. “Mental Health Screenings.” Free screening with a licensed social worker. first come, first served, drop-ins basis. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

JOB FAIR—4-6 p.m. Local employers seek candidates. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-4401 or visit https://www.facebook.com/margo.burkett

NETWORKING—4:30-7 p.m. “Business After Hours.” Brochure exchange followed by food tasting and networking. Fly Creek Cider Mill, 288 Goose Street, Fly Creek. (607) 547-9983 or visit https://www.wearecooperstown.com/events/business-after-hours-may/

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This! Open Studio Life Drawing.” Non-instructional workshop with nude models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member, who will be present to field questions and comments. Fees apply. Held each Wednesday. Cancellations will be communicated prior to session. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

