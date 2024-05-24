HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, MAY 25

Cooperstown Spring Plant Sales

GARDEN—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Otsego Master Gardener Spring Plant Sale.” Wide variety of vegetables, annual flowers, herbs and perennials known to grow well in Otsego County. Cornell Cooperative Extension Education Center, 123 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2536 ext. 228 or visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2024/05/25/otsego-master-gardener-spring-plant-sale-2024

GARDEN—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Heritage Plant Sale.” Heirloom varieties of garden favorites. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/event/heritage-plant-sale-2/

GENERAL CLINTON CANOE REGATTA—Held through 5/26. Be a part of the world’s longest single-day flat water canoe race as a paddler or a spectator. The 70-mile race begins at Brookwood Point on Otsego Lake in Cooperstown and continues down the Susquehanna River to General Clinton Park in Bainbridge. This event has grown to include a 5K run, shorter canoe races, carnival rides, a wrestling tournament and much more. Full schedule at canoeregatta.org/events.php

BIRDING—8-10 a.m. “West Branch Preserve Bird Walk.” Spot birds on a walk through fields and forests with Charlie Scheim and Sandy Bright, of the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society. West Branch Preserve, State Highway 10, Hamden. (607) 434-4880 or visit https://doas.us/calendar/

BASEBALL—9 a.m. to 6 p.m. “East-West Classic: A Tribute to The Negro Leagues All-Star Game.” Featuring Hall of Famers and recently-retired Major League stars. Presented by the Baseball Hall of Fame at Doubleday Field, 1 Doubleday Court, Cooperstown. (607) 547-7200 or visit https://baseballhall.org/

BLOOD DRIVE—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donate for a chance to win a free haircut coupon. Southside Mall-Oneonta YMCA, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. Visit RedCrossBlood.org

COMMUNITY—9 a.m. to noon. “Stomp Out Stigma” around addiction and mental health with Otsego County Peer Services. Featuring visiting tables with community services, a walk around Main Street, refreshments, raffles. All ages welcome. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/otsegops

OPENING—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Local vendors, food trucks, music, more. Eastern Otsego Farmers’ Market, 8498 Route 7, Schenevus. culinaryanthropology@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/eofmny/

5K RUN—9-10:30 a.m. “Andy Jones Memorial 5K.” Run to support the Milford Fire Department and raise awareness about hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Wilber Park, Dave West Drive, Milford. (607) 286-9492 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064335715537

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Produce, arts, crafts and more from area producers. Dietz Street, between Main and Wall streets, Oneonta. Visit https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats and handmade crafts at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

FESTIVAL—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Cherry Valley Spring into Summer Festival.” Vendors, food trucks, live music and entertainment, village wide garage sales and more. Cherry Valley. Visit www.cherryvalley.com

EXHIBITION—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Marc Hom: Re-Framed.” Featuring some of the most recognized faces from Hollywood. Viewed indoors and outdoors through 9/2. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/future-exhibitions/marc-hom

REOPENING—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hyde Hall reopens for the season at 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or visit https://hydehall.org/

LIBRARY—10:30 a.m. “Finger Painting Day.” Artists of all ages are invited to let their imaginations run wild. No brushes needed. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

SALON—Noon to 4 p.m. Free Fairy Hair. Part of Spring into Summer Fest. Wanderlust Salon, 33 Main Street, Cherry Valley. Visit https://www.cherryvalley.com/events/cherry-valley-spring-into-summer-festival-dtfp9

WRITERS GROUP—1:30-3:30 p.m. Supportive group to practice writing exercises and get feedback. Session held through May 18. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

DRUM CIRCLE—2 p.m. Muller Plaza, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1143332016651131

OPEN MIC—7-9 p.m. “Coffee House.” Singers, writers, musicians and more are invited to share works. 10-20 minute slots. Light refreshments available. Free, open to public. Held each 4th Saturday. Schuyler Lake United Methodist Church, 128 Church Street, Schuyler Lake. (315) 858-2523.

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “It Can’t Happen Here” by Sinclair Lewis. General admission, $20. Matinee performance held on 5/26 at 2 p.m. Continues 5/31 and 6/1 with a matinee at 2 p.m. on 6/2. Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions in the Production Center of the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit biggerdreamsproductions.org

CONCERT—7:30 p.m. “Jake Blount, Nic Gareiss, Sammy Wetstein Trio.” Fees apply. Roxbury Arts Center, 5025 Vega Mountain Road, Roxbury. (607) 326-7908 or visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR