HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, MAY 26

Cherry Valley Springs Into Summer

FESTIVAL—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Cherry Valley Spring into Summer Festival.” Vendors, food trucks, live music and entertainment, village wide garage sales and more. Cherry Valley. Visit www.cherryvalley.com

GENERAL CLINTON CANOE REGATTA—Held through 5/26. Be a part of the world’s longest single-day flat water canoe race as a paddler or a spectator. The 70-mile race begins at Brookwood Point on Otsego Lake in Cooperstown and continues down the Susquehanna River to General Clinton Park in Bainbridge. This event has grown to include a 5K run, shorter canoe races, carnival rides, a wrestling tournament and much more. Check out the schedule at canoeregatta.org/events.php  

BREAKFAST—7-10 a.m. “Firemen’s Auxiliary Pancake and French Toast Breakfast.” Part of Spring into Summer Fest. Cherry Valley Firehouse, 11 Railroad Avenue, Cherry Valley. Visit https://www.cherryvalley.com/events/cherry-valley-spring-into-summer-festival-dtfp9

MEMORIAL DAY—8-11 a.m. “Breakfast to Honor our Veterans.” Free to veterans. All others, fees apply. Gilbertsville Rod & Gun Club, 158 Gun Club Road, South New Berlin. (607) 859-2393 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063737224369

SPRING—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Spring Clothing Swap!” Bring lightly-used clothing and take home something new. All ages and sizes welcome. Part of the Spring into Summer Festival. The Telegraph School, 83 Alden Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3785 or visit https://www.thetelegraphschool.org/clothingswap

GARDEN—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Heritage Plant Sale.” Heirloom varieties of garden favorites. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/event/heritage-plant-sale/2024-05-26/

RAFFLE—2 p.m., drawing at 4 p.m. “St. Thomas Catholic Church Basket Raffle.” Part of Spring into Summer Fest. The Old School, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. Visit https://www.cherryvalley.com/events/cherry-valley-spring-into-summer-festival-dtfp9

THEATER—2 p.m. “It Can’t Happen Here” by Sinclair Lewis. General admission, $20. Continues 5/31 and 6/1 with a matinee at 2 p.m. on 6/2. Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions in the Production Center of the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit biggerdreamsproductions.org

