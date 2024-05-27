HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, MAY 28

Senior Dining in Richfield Springs

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday and Thursday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today’s lunch is barbecue chicken sandwich, baked beans, broccoli and tropical fruit. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

FUNDRAISER—8 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Dine Out For A Cause.” Enjoy a meal and support Helios Care programs. Reservations recommended. Social Eats Café, 546 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 267-4369 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/dine-out-for-a-cause/

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. “Baby & Toddler Storytime.” Bond with baby while staff share stories, activities and play. Recommended ages: birth-2. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta.

(607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at Hunts Pond State Park, New Berlin. Contact hike leader Ruth Schaeffer at (607) 988-7036 or visit https://susqadk.org/

LIBRARY—10 a.m. “Macramé Tree of Life Wall Hanging.” Registration appreciated. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Stop in with a device to get tech questions answered, from navigating Google to using the library app. Each Tuesday or by appointment. Free. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

MEDITATION—5-6:15 p.m. “Cultivating Stillness: Weekly Meditation Group.” Attend in person or online. Admission by donation. Held each Tuesday. Samye Hermitage New York, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. contact@samyeny.org or visit https://samyenewyork.org/

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR