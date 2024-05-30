HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, MAY 31

Screening ‘Exit Through the Gift

Shop’ at Fenimore Art Museum

FILM SCREENING—7-8:30 p.m. “Exit Through the Gift Shop.” 2010 British documentary film tells the story of Thierry Guetta, a French immigrant to Los Angeles who filmed LA street artists. Suggested donation, $10. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

KNITTING CIRCLE—9:30 a.m. to noon. Bring a knit project and work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held every Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

VOLUNTEER—10 a.m. to noon. “Help Plant the Brookwood Point Garden.” Annual spring planting and gardening day in the historic gardens. Brookwood Point, 6008 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2366 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OtsegoLandTrust

YOGA—10 a.m. Gentle class perfect for seniors. All welcome. Followed by 15 minute Reiki demonstration. Suggested donation, $10. Held each Friday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Storytime with Mary.” Free program to engage children with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

BLOOD DRIVE—11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Donate for a chance to win a free haircut coupon. Oneonta Elks Lodge 1312, 86 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. Visit RedCrossBlood.org

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $10 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of beef bourguignon, wax beans, noodles and Mandarin oranges. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Donate for a chance to win a free haircut coupon. Quality Inn, 5206 State Highway 23, Oneonta. Visit RedCrossBlood.org

LIBRARY—1 p.m. “Homeschool Hangout at the Library.” Join other homeschool families for stories, activities, crafts and learning. All ages. Held each Friday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 6-9 on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

OPEN HOUSE—4-6 p.m. “Helping Hands.” Highlights of programs and activities at member-directed wellness center. Presented by Rehabilitation Support Services at the Mountain View Social Club, 9 River Street, Oneonta. (607) 433-1714 or visit https://www.facebook.com/mountainviewsocialclub

ANNIVERSARY—5-7 p.m. Cooper Country Crafts celebrates 50 years. Food, drinks, shopping for one-of-a-kind items by local craftspeople. Cooper Country Crafts, 2 Doubleday Court, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9247 or visit https://www.facebook.com/CooperCountryCrafts/

POTTERY—5-6:30 p.m. “Free Fridays.” Demonstration of throwing herb bowls/berry bowls on the wheel. Participants receive two balls of clay to craft two items, then select one of the creations to be fired and glazed. Guidance and instruction provided as needed. Pre-registration required. Open to adults and children aged 8-15 with adult supervision. First come, first served. The Smithy, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8671 or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

DEADLINE—5 p.m. Last day to submit art for the Annual “Art by the Lake” event. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/abtl

MUSIC—6-10 p.m. “Fire Pit Friday” Live music, cold beer, food and a crackling bon fire. This week, featuring the Off The Record. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. 607-544-1800 or visit https://www.ommegang.com/events-concerts/

BASEBALL—7 p.m. Opening game. Oneonta Outlaws vs. Saugerties Stallions. Free admission; happy hour from 5-6. Damaschke Field, Oneonta. Visit https://www.oneontaoutlaws.com

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “It Can’t Happen Here” by Sinclair Lewis. General admission, $20. Continues 6/1 with a matinee at 2 p.m. on 6/2. Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions in the Production Center of the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit biggerdreamsproductions.org

