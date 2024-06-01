HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, JUNE 2

Cooperstown Village Library

Celebrates 75 Years

BIRTHDAY—1-3 p.m. Village Library of Cooperstown 75th Birthday Celebration. Includes a celebration of local authors, crafts, music, library history, silent auction, remarks by Jane Forbes Clark, a proclamation by Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh and birthday cupcakes. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

CONSERVATION—1-4 p.m. “Paddle and Pull on Goodyear Lake.” Remove invasive water chestnut from the lake. Bring your own watercraft or borrow (free) from Otsego County Conservation Association. Meet at NYS Fishing Access Site, State Highway 28, Portlandville. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/paddle-and-pull-goodyear-lake

THEATER—2 p.m. “It Can’t Happen Here” by Sinclair Lewis. General admission, $20. Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions in the Production Center of the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit biggerdreamsproductions.org

CONCERT—3 p.m. “Little Delaware Youth Ensemble Spring Concert.” Local young string players perform works by Mendelssohn, Gershwin, Anick, others. Free. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (917)902-9301 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

ART GALLERY—5 p.m. “Artist Talk: Totems & Opuscula.” Exhibiting artists discuss their process and works. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-4025 or visit https://www.facebook.com/25maincollective/

