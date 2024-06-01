Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, JUNE 2

Cooperstown Village Library
Celebrates 75 Years

BIRTHDAY—1-3 p.m. Village Library of Cooperstown 75th Birthday Celebration. Includes a celebration of local authors, crafts, music, library history, silent auction, remarks by Jane Forbes Clark, a proclamation by Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh and birthday cupcakes. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

CONSERVATION—1-4 p.m. “Paddle and Pull on Goodyear Lake.” Remove invasive water chestnut from the lake. Bring your own watercraft or borrow (free) from Otsego County Conservation Association. Meet at NYS Fishing Access Site, State Highway 28, Portlandville. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/paddle-and-pull-goodyear-lake

THEATER—2 p.m. “It Can’t Happen Here” by Sinclair Lewis. General admission, $20. Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions in the Production Center of the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit biggerdreamsproductions.org

CONCERT—3 p.m. “Little Delaware Youth Ensemble Spring Concert.” Local young string players perform works by Mendelssohn, Gershwin, Anick, others. Free. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (917)902-9301 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

ART GALLERY—5 p.m. “Artist Talk: Totems & Opuscula.” Exhibiting artists discuss their process and works. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-4025 or visit https://www.facebook.com/25maincollective/

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Happenin’ Otsego: 10-29-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29 Pumpkin Glow at Cooperstown Library PUMPKIN GLOW—6-7 p.m. Create a Jack-O-Lantern for display and then see what the neighbors made. Held on the steps of the Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/ FUNDRAISER—8-11 a.m. “Ambulance Fundraiser Breakfast.” Help the Gilbertsville Emergency Squad raise money for a new ambulance. Featuring fluffy pancakes, tasty syrups and good company. Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, Spring Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2520 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GilbertsvilleVolunteerFire…

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-10-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JUNE 10 Explore Hall, Park, & Local Organizations BLOCK PARTY – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Celebrate the start of the summer season with local organizations from Hyde Hall and Glimmerglass State Park to the Otsego Boat Deputy, Otsego Outdoors, and Springfield Center Library. The Rolling Meadows clydesdales will be on hand to greet visitors, the Susquehanna SPCA will have opportunities for adoptions, and Hanzolo will be performing live from noon to 2 p.m. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or visit hydehall.org/block-party-on-june-10-with-hyde-hall-glimmerglass-state-park/ BAG SALE – 8:30 a.m. Find a wide variety of clothing,…

Happenin’ Otsego: 06-28-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28 Practice Drawing With The Cooperstown Art Association FIGURE THIS—6-9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with nude models and professional artist Jonathan Pincus on hand to answer questions. $18/session. Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com BLOOD DRIVE – 1-6 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. Register at RedCrossBlood.org…