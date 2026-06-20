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TIME OUT OTSEGO for SUNDAY, June 21

Find Good Reads and
Support the Village Library

BOOK SALE—9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Annual Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown Summer Book Sale. Runs June 20-28 on the sidewalks of the Fair Street side of Village Hall, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown.

OUTDOORS—Cherry Valley Outdoor Games. Free admission. Held 6/19 through 6/21. Alden Field, Cherry Valley.
• 7-8:30 a.m. Diamond Dash 5K Color Run registration.
• 9 a.m. to noon. Live music accompaniment by Cosby and Tom.
• 9-11 a.m. Axe Throw Preliminaries.
• 9:30 a.m. Craft vendors and concessions open.
• 10 a.m. Women’s One Board. Lumberjack Stage.
• 10 a.m. Hotsaw Championship. Lumberjack Stage.
• 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Live music by Bob Milner, John Thompson and Butch Yager.
• 12:15 p.m. Women’s Standing Championship. Lumberjack Stage.
• 12:45 p.m. Axe Throw Finals. Lumberjack Stage.
• 1:30-4 p.m. Live music accompaniment by Cliff Schadt.
• 1:30 p.m. Jack and Jill Double Buck. Lumberjack Stage.
• 2:30 p.m. 3 Board Jigger Championship. Lumberjack Stage.
• 3 p.m. Hotsaw Final. Lumberjack Stage.

DANCE—2 p.m. “Interspecies Listening: Lessons with a Master.” Presented by The Equus Projects in collaboration with Dan McCarthy. Featuring skilled professional dancers who explore the possibilities of dancing with horses. Held outdoors. Tickets required. Little T Ranch, 736 Odell Lake Road Extension, Hobart. equusprojects.onsitenyc@gmail.com or https://www.equus-onsite.org/performance-hobart-ny

CONCERT—3 p.m. Live music by the Ivalas Quartet. Presented by The Friends of Music of Stamford. Suggested donation applies. Hosted by the First Presbyterian Church of Stamford, 96 Main Street, Stamford. https://friendsmusic.org

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR

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