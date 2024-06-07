HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JUNE 8

Duck Derby and Family Fun Day

with Family Resource Network

FUNDRAISER—Noon to 3 p.m. “77th Annual Duck Derby and Family Fun Day.” Support the Family Resource Network, learn about community agencies at the Resource Fair, more. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 432-0001 or visit https://www.facebook.com/FamilyRN

CONSERVATION—8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. “New York State Forest Owners Association Meeting.” Includes presentations on hemlock woolly adelgid, treatments for forest pests, ‘obese trees’ and county forest management. Afternoon features a guided walk at the Forest of the Dozen Dads, Middlefield, with Otsego County Forester Dan Zimmerman. Bring your own lunch. Presented with the Otsego County Conservation Association. Meadows Office Complex, 140 County Highway 33W, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/new-york-state-forest-owners-association-meeting

TOURNAMENT—8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. “4th Annual Pickleball Tournament” with the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce. $30/team. Hosted by the OTC Sports Center. Held at the pickleball courts, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 432-4500 ext 2 or visit https://members.otsegocc.com/events/details/2024-4th-annual-pickleball-tournament-1107?calendarMonth=2024-06-01

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Produce, arts, crafts and more from area producers. Dietz Street, between Main and Wall streets, Oneonta. Visit https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats and handmade crafts at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

CRAFT FEST—9 a.m. to 3 p.m. “43rd Annual Friendship Craft Festival.” Unique handcrafted items, bake sale, food and more. Spring Park, State Route 20, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-2103 or visit or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100071099957952

OUTDOORS—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Catskills Great Outdoor Expo.” Catskills Visitor Center, 5096 State Highway 28, Mount Tremper. (845) 586-2611 or visit https://catskillcenter.org/events/2024/6/8/catskills-great-outdoor-expo

MAKERS MARKET—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Summer Spectacular Market & Car Show.” Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-4401 or visit https://www.facebook.com/southsidemall/

FESTIVAL—11 a.m. to 6 p.m. “On the Trail of Art.” Stroll a forest gallery featuring art by local students and professionals, demonstrations, participation art, and strolling musicians. New this year: theater performances, a shorter trail and a crystal ball treasure hunt. Continues 6/9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Presented by the Butternut Valley Alliance at the Texas Schoolhouse State Forest, New Lisbon. Visit https://www.facebook.com/ButternutValleyAlliance/

DRUM CIRCLE—2 p.m. Muller Plaza, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1143332016651131

MUSIC—4 p.m., seating starts at 3 p.m. Outdoor concert featuring Pinc Louds with Moppy and Friends. Admission fees. West Kortright Center, 49 West Kortright Church Road, East Meredith. (607) 278-5454 or visit https://www.westkc.org/

OPENING RECEPTION—4-6 p.m. “Between the Mountain and the Mayor: Paintings by Robert Schneider.” On view through 7/13. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or visit https://www.facebook.com/headwatersartscenter/

BASEBALL—7 p.m. Oneonta Outlaws vs. Albany Dutchmen. Admission fee. Damaschke Field, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. Visit https://www.oneontaoutlaws.com

THEATER—7 p.m. “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” Presented by the CCS Thespians. Admission fee. Also held 6/9 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. N.J. Sterling Auditorium, 39 Linden Avenue, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8181 or visit https://www.facebook.com/cooperstowncsd

COMEDY—8-10 p.m. “The Unscripted Tour.” Comedian Jeff Leeson. Admission fee. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR