HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, JUNE 9

‘On the Trail of Art’ at

Texas Schoolhouse State Forest

FESTIVAL—9 a.m. to 4 p.m. “On the Trail of Art.” Stroll a forest gallery featuring art by local students and professionals, demonstrations, participation art, and strolling musicians. New this year: theater performances, a shorter trail and a crystal ball treasure hunt. Presented by the Butternut Valley Alliance at the Texas Schoolhouse State Forest, New Lisbon. Visit https://www.facebook.com/ButternutValleyAlliance/

FESTIVAL—9 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Oneonta City School District Spring Festival.” Food, bike-a-thon, bounce houses, more. Oneonta Middle School, 130 East Street, Oneonta. (607) 376-7599 or visit https://www.facebook.com/DestinationOneonta

CONSERVATION—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Summit Sunday.” Remove invasive European frog-bit from Summit and Weaver lakes. Bring your own watercraft or reserve one from the Otsego County Conservation Association. Free; registration required. Meet at Mohican Farm, 7207 State Highway 80, Springfield. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/summit-sunday

FUNDRAISER—11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. “Oneonta City School District BBQ Chicken Fundraiser.” Fees apply. Parking lot, Oneonta Middle School, 130 East Street, Oneonta. alosie@oneontacsd.org or visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaMS

THEATER—2 and 7 p.m. “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” Presented by the CCS Thespians. Admission fee. N.J. Sterling Auditorium, 39 Linden Avenue, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8181 or visit https://www.facebook.com/cooperstowncsd

HISTORY—3-5 p.m. “Unadilla Walking Tour: Going Places Before I-88.” Led by Dr. Cindy Falk, who focuses on Unadilla’s historic role as a transportation hub served by water, rail and road. Fees apply; registration required. Presented by Otsego 2000. Begins at Wattles Ferry Park, Unadilla. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsego2000

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR