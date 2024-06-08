Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, JUNE 9

‘On the Trail of Art’ at
Texas Schoolhouse State Forest

FESTIVAL—9 a.m. to 4 p.m. “On the Trail of Art.” Stroll a forest gallery featuring art by local students and professionals, demonstrations, participation art, and strolling musicians. New this year: theater performances, a shorter trail and a crystal ball treasure hunt. Presented by the Butternut Valley Alliance at the Texas Schoolhouse State Forest, New Lisbon. Visit https://www.facebook.com/ButternutValleyAlliance/

FESTIVAL—9 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Oneonta City School District Spring Festival.” Food, bike-a-thon, bounce houses, more. Oneonta Middle School, 130 East Street, Oneonta. (607) 376-7599 or visit https://www.facebook.com/DestinationOneonta

CONSERVATION—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Summit Sunday.” Remove invasive European frog-bit from Summit and Weaver lakes. Bring your own watercraft or reserve one from the Otsego County Conservation Association. Free; registration required. Meet at Mohican Farm, 7207 State Highway 80, Springfield. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/summit-sunday

FUNDRAISER—11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. “Oneonta City School District BBQ Chicken Fundraiser.” Fees apply. Parking lot, Oneonta Middle School, 130 East Street, Oneonta. alosie@oneontacsd.org or visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaMS

THEATER—2 and 7 p.m. “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” Presented by the CCS Thespians. Admission fee. N.J. Sterling Auditorium, 39 Linden Avenue, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8181 or visit https://www.facebook.com/cooperstowncsd

HISTORY—3-5 p.m. “Unadilla Walking Tour: Going Places Before I-88.” Led by Dr. Cindy Falk, who focuses on Unadilla’s historic role as a transportation hub served by water, rail and road. Fees apply; registration required. Presented by Otsego 2000. Begins at Wattles Ferry Park, Unadilla. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsego2000

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Happenin’ Otsego: 10-29-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29 Pumpkin Glow at Cooperstown Library PUMPKIN GLOW—6-7 p.m. Create a Jack-O-Lantern for display and then see what the neighbors made. Held on the steps of the Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/ FUNDRAISER—8-11 a.m. “Ambulance Fundraiser Breakfast.” Help the Gilbertsville Emergency Squad raise money for a new ambulance. Featuring fluffy pancakes, tasty syrups and good company. Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, Spring Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2520 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GilbertsvilleVolunteerFire…

Happenin’ Otsego: 06-28-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28 Practice Drawing With The Cooperstown Art Association FIGURE THIS—6-9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with nude models and professional artist Jonathan Pincus on hand to answer questions. $18/session. Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com BLOOD DRIVE – 1-6 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. Register at RedCrossBlood.org…

Happenin’ Otsego: 06-29-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JUNE 29 ‘Midday Music: A Glimmerglass Festival Lunchtime Concert‘ GLIMMERGLASS FESTIVAL – Noon. “Midday Music: A Glimmerglass Festival Lunchtime Concert.” The stars of “La Boheme” perform their favorite party pieces, accompanied by Glimmerglass Artistic Director Rob Ainsley. Presented by Cherry Valley Artworks at the Star Theater, 44 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3080 or visit facebook.com/cherryvalleyartworks/ UNVEILING – 9 a.m. Greater Oneonta Historical Society and Oneonta Job Corps unveil historical marker for the Homer Folks Tuberculosis Hospital. Held at corner of West Street and Homer Folks Drive, Town of Oneonta. (607) 432-0960 or visit facebook.com/OneontaHistory…