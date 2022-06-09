HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-10-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, JUNE 10

OPENING RECEPTION – 5 – 7 p.m. Celebrate the opening of new exhibit ‘American Ideal: Picturing Otsego County in 1937’ featuring pictures of Otsego County curated by Dr. Cynthia Falk and students of the Cooperstown Graduate Program. Displayed in the 3rd Floor Gallery through September 3. The Smithy, 55 Pioneer St., Cooperstown. 607-547-8671 or visit www.smithyarts.org

GARDEN RECEPTION – 5 – 8 p.m. Art in Bloom returns featuring floral arrangements by the Oneonta Garden Club inspired by the works of the CANO Mansion Show. On view June 11 & 12, Noon – 3 p.m. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta. 607-432-2070 or visit www.canoneonta.org

BLOOD DRIVE – 1 – 6 p.m. Quality Inn, 5206 St. Hwy. 23, Oneonta. 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

FROG-BIT FRIDAY – 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Go wading to pull up the highly invasive European Frog-Bit and prevent it from spreading to the local waterways. Meeting instruction will be sent at a later date. Work site is Clarke Pond, Springfield. 607-547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/frog-bit-friday/

WALKING CLUB – 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Enjoy a fun walk on Mondays & Fridays with friends old and new and listen to music of the 70s. Free for members, non-members aged 50+. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. 547-2800, ext. 109 or visit www.clarksportscenter.com



THEATER – 7:30 p.m. Join the Startstruk Players for this presentation of ‘Seusical Jr.’ featuring all the beloved character from Horton the Elephant to the Cat in the Hat. Cost, $15/adult. Presented by Orpheus Theater. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-432-1800 or visit www.facebook.com/OrpheusTheat