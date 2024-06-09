HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, JUNE 10

Seniors Dine Out with the

Otsego County Office for the Aging

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of three-cheese penne pasta, Italian-blend vegetables, garlic rolls and chef’s choice pie. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

EXERCISE CLASS—9-10 a.m. Exercise each Monday and Thursday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

PLAY & LEARN—10 a.m. Guided sensory learning for children aged 5 and under. Held each Monday. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

CONNECTIONS—12:30 p.m. Bluegrass Circle Jam Session with Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714/?hoisted_section_header_type=recently_seen&multi_permalinks=2411456375729967

CONNECTIONS – 12:30 p.m. “Card Making with Gloria.” Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714/?hoisted_section_header_type=recently_seen&multi_permalinks=2411456375729967

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

BASEBALL—7 p.m. Oneonta Outlaws vs. Utica Blue Sox. Admission fee. Damaschke Field, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. Visit https://www.oneontaoutlaws.com

