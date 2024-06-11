HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12

Helios Care Presentation

on Providing Comfort

PRESENTATION—12:30-2 p.m. “It’s All About Presence.” Learn how your presence can be the greatest source of comfort and other simple ways to communicate support with Helios Care. Free. The Oneonta Gathering Place 50 Plus Community Center, 5506 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 432-5525 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/gathering-place-events/?sd=1718195400&ed=1735653600

CHICKEN DINNER—Preorder Brooks’ Chicken Dinner for pick-up Friday, June 14, 4:30-6 p.m. Take-out only. Includes chicken half, baked potato, coleslaw and a roll. $14/dinner. Held second Friday of each month through 10/11. First Baptist Church, 21 Elm Street, Cooperstown. baptistcooperstown@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/321873527872198/user/100007376864302/

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. “Baby & Toddler Storytime.” Bond with baby while staff share stories, activities and play. Recommended ages: birth-2. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Library staff read storybooks to children. Held each Wednesday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center, (315) 858-5802 or visit http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring babies and toddlers down each Wednesday for an entertaining story read aloud by library staff. Held each Wednesday. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Library staff read children a story. For kids aged 1-7. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/

LIBRARY—10 a.m. “Baby & Toddler Prom.” Registration required. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of pulled pork, baked beans, cauliflower and peaches with strawberries. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

EXHBITION—12:30 p.m. “Food For Thought: As They Saw It—Women Artists Then and Now.” With curators Ann Cannon and Julia Madore. Program includes lunch, walking tour. Registration required; fees apply. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

CRAFT—3 p.m. Crochet Group. Bring a project to work on or come and learn. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

CHERRY VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET—4-6:30 p.m. Fresh produce and handmade goods from local farmers and makers. Held each Wednesday. On the lawn of the Tryon Inn & Backdoor Bar, 124 Main Street, Cherry Valley. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/3452391281648323/

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This! Open Studio Life Drawing.” Non-instructional workshop with nude models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member, who will be present to field questions and comments. Fees apply. Held each Wednesday. Cancellations will be communicated prior to session. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR